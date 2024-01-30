January 29, 2024 at 7:31 pm

College Student Shows He Applied To 456 Internships Before Finally Getting An Offer

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

Finding a job or even an internship these days is NO FUN.

Just ask a college student named Olie who shared a TikTok video and talked about the monumental struggle he’s had landing an internship while going to school.

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

The text overlay on Olie’s video reads, “456 applications, 56 interviews, and 0 sleep in 4 months, all for 1 internship.”

Good grief!

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

Olie showed viewers a spreadsheet on his computer to prove that he not fudging the numbers, either…

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

Take a look at the video.

@oliesandroid

worth it 🤪 #fyp #foryou #cs

♬ som original – ★ L i k a

Some viewers wanted to see how Olie set up and maintained his spreadsheets, so he shared a follow-up video and showed folks how he kept track of everything.

Take a look!

@oliesandroid

Replying to @IceMelon Internship application tracker! #fyp #foryou #cs

♬ original sound – Olie Wu

Here’s how folks reacted.

One viewer feels hopeless…

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

Another viewer has had a lot of luck.

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

And this TikTokker said it’s all about connections.

Source: TikTok/@oliesandroid

That sounds like a nightmare.

We hope he eventually lands a good job!

