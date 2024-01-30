College Student Shows He Applied To 456 Internships Before Finally Getting An Offer
by Matthew Gilligan
Finding a job or even an internship these days is NO FUN.
Just ask a college student named Olie who shared a TikTok video and talked about the monumental struggle he’s had landing an internship while going to school.
The text overlay on Olie’s video reads, “456 applications, 56 interviews, and 0 sleep in 4 months, all for 1 internship.”
Good grief!
Olie showed viewers a spreadsheet on his computer to prove that he not fudging the numbers, either…
Take a look at the video.
Some viewers wanted to see how Olie set up and maintained his spreadsheets, so he shared a follow-up video and showed folks how he kept track of everything.
Take a look!
Replying to @IceMelon Internship application tracker! #fyp #foryou #cs
Here’s how folks reacted.
One viewer feels hopeless…
Another viewer has had a lot of luck.
And this TikTokker said it’s all about connections.
That sounds like a nightmare.
We hope he eventually lands a good job!
