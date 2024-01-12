Creepy HOA Member Fines Homeowner $125 For Amazon Packages. – ‘I’ve been watching this from my house all day.’
by Chris Allen
Is there any more reviled group of people than HOA members? It’s like grade school hall-monitors who grew up and were placed right into that role.
Nosy, invasive, with that know-it-all kind of attitude.
But this guy here might take the cake!
TikTok user tnathan_lokius gives us a glimpse of the super creepy doorbell interaction, complete with moustache!
It starts innocently enough. A couple delivery drivers from Amazon or UPS dropping off packages on a doorstep.
As this was posted in mid-December, we’re assuming: CHRISTMAS PRESENTS!
Then Mr. Wet Blanket himself shows up as the sun has set, ready to douse all that Christmas joy with the incessant high-pitched whine of the dreaded HOA.
“I’ve been watching this from my house all day”, says the fish-eye viewed, nasally-challenged individual.
Yikes. Creepy level: high and rising fast!
“You just order stuff non-stop”, he says with a head-tilting tinge of…jealousy?
He then proceeds to physically count each package, whose fine is worth $25 each.
He
“You can pay with cash, check, card, basically whatever”
Oh how accommodating!
Check out the full creepster video here:
@tnathan_lokius
#homeownersassociation #lifeontiktok So what would you do. U work 10 hours a day and do ur holiday shopping online and ur H.O.A. troll does this. Are you paying?
This is sure to stir up some comments. Let’s see what people had to say:
Many commenters pointed out the creepy vibe throughout.
While some TikTok users wondered if this could be a satirically-staged video.
These 3 commenters got some good jabs in at the fellow.
My advice? Move!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.