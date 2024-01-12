January 12, 2024 at 9:44 am

Creepy HOA Member Fines Homeowner $125 For Amazon Packages. – ‘I’ve been watching this from my house all day.’

by Chris Allen

Is there any more reviled group of people than HOA members? It’s like grade school hall-monitors who grew up and were placed right into that role.

Nosy, invasive, with that know-it-all kind of attitude.

But this guy here might take the cake!

TikTok user tnathan_lokius gives us a glimpse of the super creepy doorbell interaction, complete with moustache!

It starts innocently enough. A couple delivery drivers from Amazon or UPS dropping off packages on a doorstep.

As this was posted in mid-December, we’re assuming: CHRISTMAS PRESENTS!

Then Mr. Wet Blanket himself shows up as the sun has set, ready to douse all that Christmas joy with the incessant high-pitched whine of the dreaded HOA.

“I’ve been watching this from my house all day”, says the fish-eye viewed, nasally-challenged individual.

Yikes. Creepy level: high and rising fast!

“You just order stuff non-stop”, he says with a head-tilting tinge of…jealousy?

He then proceeds to physically count each package, whose fine is worth $25 each.

He

“You can pay with cash, check, card, basically whatever”

Oh how accommodating!

Check out the full creepster video here:

@tnathan_lokius

#homeownersassociation #lifeontiktok So what would you do. U work 10 hours a day and do ur holiday shopping online and ur H.O.A. troll does this. Are you paying?

♬ original sound – Revelation of The Fold

This is sure to stir up some comments. Let’s see what people had to say:

Many commenters pointed out the creepy vibe throughout.

While some TikTok users wondered if this could be a satirically-staged video.

These 3 commenters got some good jabs in at the fellow.

My advice? Move!

