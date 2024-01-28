January 28, 2024 at 9:22 am

Customer Requests All The Chocolate Is Peeled Off Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

If you’re a chocoholic and strawberry lover, can you actually imagine anything better than chocolate-covered strawberries?

Well, one customer at a café specializing in sweet dishes, including yes, you guessed it, strawberry covered strawberries, wasn’t impressed.

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

@danirazooqi peeled off the chocolate from one of these special strawberries at the request of a customer.

And frankly, I wanna scream. Give me that delish treat. But anyhow.

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

He wrote on TikTok: “When a customer wants the chocolate-covered strawberry without the chocolate.”

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

The clip shows him removing that dreamy chocolate from the delish fruit. Ouch.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I want chocolate covered strawberries!!!

Watch the full clip here:

@danirazooqi

I think that works too

♬ original sound – Dani Razooqi

Here’s what people thought of the strawberry clip:

Hahaha, funny guy…

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

Yah. Strawberries.

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

Controversy…

Source: TikTok/@danirazooqi

People are weird, y’all!

