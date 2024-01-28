Customer Requests All The Chocolate Is Peeled Off Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
by Laura Lynott
If you’re a chocoholic and strawberry lover, can you actually imagine anything better than chocolate-covered strawberries?
Well, one customer at a café specializing in sweet dishes, including yes, you guessed it, strawberry covered strawberries, wasn’t impressed.
@danirazooqi peeled off the chocolate from one of these special strawberries at the request of a customer.
And frankly, I wanna scream. Give me that delish treat. But anyhow.
He wrote on TikTok: “When a customer wants the chocolate-covered strawberry without the chocolate.”
The clip shows him removing that dreamy chocolate from the delish fruit. Ouch.
Now, I don’t know about you, but I want chocolate covered strawberries!!!
Watch the full clip here:
@danirazooqi
I think that works too
Here’s what people thought of the strawberry clip:
Hahaha, funny guy…
Yah. Strawberries.
Controversy…
People are weird, y’all!
