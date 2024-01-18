Customer Said Frontier Airlines Changed Terminals At The Last Minute, But Wouldn’t Let Passengers Get On the Plane After They Ran There
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go, folks!
It’s another horror story from an American airport about passengers getting screwed over.
A woman named Tamika posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how Frontier Airlines changed the terminal for her flight and then she was told she was too late to board once she got to the new gate for her departure.
She said, “Frontier changed the terminal of the flight—so everybody over here. Ran from Terminal E in Atlanta airport to Terminal D.”
And if you’ve never been to the Atlanta airport before, let me fill you in…that place is HUGE and BUSY.
Tamika was told she needed to board another flight…several days later.
She was also told that she would need to pay a rebooking fee.
Take a look at her video.
BOYCOTT @Frontier Airlines
Tamika posted a follow-up video and said that she was able to get out of paying the rebooking fee, but she’s still not flying Frontier again.
She said, “Frontier is not to be played with. Do not fly with them. Don’t fly with Frontier.”
Tamika posted a third video and shed more light on what she had to go through with Frontier.
Well, that was annoying…
Get it together, Frontier!
