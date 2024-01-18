Daughter’s Friend Disrespected His House Rules And Made Fun Of Him, So Dad Says “Get Out.”
by Matthew Gilligan
Were you ever asked to leave a friend’s house when you were a kid?
I never did anything so awful to warrant that reaction, but some of my juvenile delinquent friends occasionally got the boot from homes because of their behavior.
The dad who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page asked readers if he was out of line for what he did to his daughter’s friend.
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for asking my daughter’s friend to leave my house?
“This happened last week but I still feel very weird about it. I (40m) have a 16 yo daughter Lucy who has a friend Britt (16f).
Britt has changed quite a bit.
Britt has been friends with Lucy for years and has been to our house countless times. But recently she has been starting to act out in different ways.
She used to be such a nice girl but these days she can be quite sarcastic and mean.
We recently got a new carpet in our house and my wife made a rule that no one can wear shoes in the house.
Britt came over last week and as she was coming in I asked her to take off her shoes.
She made a weird remark.
She answered saying “why do you have a foot thing or something”, which I just thought was a really weird and inappropriate response.
Also I don’t… but even if I did what would that have to do with anything.
I said no it’s just that we get this new carpet and we don’t want it to get dirty.
I thought I heard her say your dad is so weird or something as they were going up the stairs.
Later when they came down for some food Britt was wearing some bright pink socks that I assume were Lucy’s as she wasn’t wearing any socks when she went upstairs.
They caught my eye and she saw me glance down at them and she said to Lucy “see I knew I should cover them up” which to be fair Lucy replied something like “oh shut up Britt stop being dramatic.”
He decided he had enough.
Anyway I was feeling uncomfortable so I just said “Britt please can you go home now.”
She just laughed and said I’m going soon anyway and I said no I want you to leave now please.
She got her stuff and left.
After that Lucy was mad with me. She said that Britt was only joking and I completely over reacted.
My wife also said that she didn’t agree with the way I handled it. It all just felt really off to me though.
I don’t know if I should just laugh it off or not.”
Let’s see what people had to say about this.
This person said she’s an “Edge Lord.”
Another individual said this girl really doesn’t understand what she’s doing.
This reader told a real horror story.
Another individual cut off a friend because of behavior like this.
And this Reddit user said he needs to have a talk with his daughter.
Your house, your rules!
Now get out!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.