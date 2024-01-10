Employee Reveals That Company Made Everybody Pay For Their Own Drinks During Christmas Dinner
by Laura Lynott
Some employers are generous at Christmas and gift their staff gifts that show they value them. But then… there are others.
This worker has shown an example of the other type of boss and the responses he got to this post, showed he’s far from alone!
@jccamarillo asked his followers on TikTok: “What did your job give you for Christmas this year? Mine gave me a candle. Oh, a candle in this recycled bag that had tape from another gift.”
Sounds like they really care… heh.
Oh, but that’s not all!
He continues… “And oh yeah at a dinner where we were not allowed to order alcoholic beverages because otherwise we would have to pay for them out of pocket.”
But the owner solved the problem! Kind of…
“Oh, but the owner did bring boxes of wine from his house so he didn’t have to buy them there and we could just drink that but I don’t really drink wine. But what did your job give you for Christmas?”
Wow. Just wow.
Watch the full clip here:
The internet reacted in a similar way to this guy – bah humbug!
Why would bosses not show appreciation to workers!
If you’re an employer, show your staff they matter during the holidays… or fail to maintain loyalty and a strong work culture!