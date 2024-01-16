Entitled Mom Steals Woman’s Window Seat To Sit Next To Her Kid, Then Has The Nerve To Ask Her To Move
by Ryan McCarthy
There is nothing more sacred to some people than their airport rituals.
Getting to the airport 3 hours early, printing out back up copies of their boarding passes, but most importantly getting the aisle or window seat. Some people won’t even get on the plane if they don’t have their specifically located seat!
But inevitably, right as your about to sit down, an exhausted looking parent will appear out of nowhere and ask to switch seats with them!
Well that’s exactly what happened to this user Myah (@yomrants), who went to Titkok after she had specifically selected her window seat only to find it stolen by a Mom and her kid!
Getting on her flight, she was completely prepared, and ready for a nice relaxing flight.
Checked in 24 hours early, selected the seat she wanted, you name it.
But when she got to her row she found a woman sitting with her son had took her assigned seat!
She did a double take and re-checked her tickets to make sure she was at the right row.
Thinking that maybe the woman had sat in her seat by mistake, @yomrants tried subtly informing the Mom that she had taken the wrong seat.
When that didn’t work, she tried politely letting the Mom know that she had taken the wrong seat.
But instead of moving and apologizing, the Mom held her ground, saying that Myah could take the Mom’s aisle seat so that the Mom could sit with her kid.
Myah was shocked at the nerve of this woman!
The Mom hadn’t even asked if she could switch seats, she had straight up told her that she would be taking her aisle seat!
But this Mom had found her match in Myah, who told her that “No, I want a window seat, so I would appreciate if I could sit in my seat.”
Before the woman could argue, a man sitting near them saved the day by offering Myah his window seat so that the Mom and her kid could stay together.
It’s a good thing he did, because it didn’t seem like either of them were backing down anytime soon!
Myah took the seat, but rightfully thought that the woman should have had to deal with the consequences of her poor planning. Especially with how disrespectful she was being to Myah after she was the one who stole her seat!
As Myah said in the beginning of her Tiktok, we can’t keep catering to parents’ every need just because they’re parents!
However, separating the Mom and the kid probably would have led to a cranky, annoying kid Myah would have had to sit next to for the whole flight!
Tiktok sided with her, with many thinking of the iconic Stewie Griffin moment where he was asked to give up his seat!
Many people sympathized with her, saying that refusing the seat earns you the brand of “selfish”.
And even this flight attendant thought that having a kid doesn’t entitle the Mom to the window seat other people paid for!
It’s hard to believe that people like this still exist.
I guess some things never change!
