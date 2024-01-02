Ex-Husband Shows Up At Her House And Leaves His Kid Because His Girlfriend Went Into Labor, So She Calls The Cops On Him
by Trisha Leigh
One of the best things about divorce – at least when there are no kids involved – is that you never have to see the person again.
Or do them favors. That should go without saying.
This guy, who had an affair and left his (now ex) wife, didn’t get the memo.
I (32f) have been married to my ex “Dan” (35m) for 6 years before we divorced at the end of 2020 due to him cheating with “Kate”.
Kate and Dan have a son who is 3 which was conceived and born during the pandemic while I was under high risk and their entire affair has cost me some of my physical health, not just mental one. After the divorce Dan moved out from my house and we haven’t spoken since.
Last week Dan suddenly dropped his son at my house without giving me any warning or explanation. He only mumbled that Kate was giving birth to their second child and needs him in the delivery room due to complications.
OP educated him, though, with the help of the police.
He left before I could protest and I have tried texting and calling him multiple times and have received no reply. I do not know why he thought it is a good idea as I had plans and they definitely don’t involve someone else’s child.
I ended up calling the police and have told them what happened, explained it is not my child and I haven’t agreed to look after him and his dad is not responding.
They took the child and I haven’t heard anything until very early hours of the same day when my ex called me calling me a jerk.
Now he’s calling her a jerk for not babysitting spur of the moment.
The cops found them in the hospital and basically forced him out of delivery room so he can look after his child so he missed the birth of his second and Kate had some complications so she is in intensive care.
He also started shouting saying that his and Kate’s parents are living at the opposite ends of the country and have medical conditions which mean they can’t look after his son.
She’s not sure why any of this is her problem.
I have told him that he should have used his brain cells and thought about it in advance instead of dumping the product of his affair at my house, knowing that me and him are not civil, but was called even bigger jerk.
I have mentioned this to some of my family and friends and while some people are on my side, others agree with my ex saying I should have looked after the kid and an jerk for calling the cops.
The top commenter feels badly for the kid, but agrees it’s not OP’s fault.
They say those people had plenty of time to come up with a plan.
Just because it would have been kind doesn’t mean it was expected.
This person points out they don’t seem like great parents.
And yeah, doing it once could have begun a pattern.
This is just insane if you ask me.
She’s the last person who seems likely to do you a last-minute favor.
