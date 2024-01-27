January 27, 2024 at 6:28 am

Family Dollar Throws Out Tons Of New Products And This Customer Is Furious At The Waste

by Laura Lynott

We all need a bargain right now, right and Family Dollar represents that for a lot of people who need to save cash.

But this TikToker is not happy with the discount store and has in fact accused them of throwing out brand new products.

@believeinyrdreams told her followers on TikTok: “Nothing ever shocks me, but this kind of did.”

The woman said she went to the back of a store and discovered what she said was an “overloaded” dumpster full of unopened boxes and products.

She said: “We have so many people and families in need. And when I see this sheer waste, it disgusts me and it makes me so angry.”

It’s a shame all companies don’t donate to the poor during this cost-of-living crisis.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the video:

True that. A lot do.

Here we are…

Seems the best way.

Seriously, why do companies do this?!

Craziness!

