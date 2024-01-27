Family Dollar Throws Out Tons Of New Products And This Customer Is Furious At The Waste
by Laura Lynott
We all need a bargain right now, right and Family Dollar represents that for a lot of people who need to save cash.
But this TikToker is not happy with the discount store and has in fact accused them of throwing out brand new products.
@believeinyrdreams told her followers on TikTok: “Nothing ever shocks me, but this kind of did.”
The woman said she went to the back of a store and discovered what she said was an “overloaded” dumpster full of unopened boxes and products.
She said: “We have so many people and families in need. And when I see this sheer waste, it disgusts me and it makes me so angry.”
It’s a shame all companies don’t donate to the poor during this cost-of-living crisis.
Watch the full clip here:
@believeinyrdreams
Unbelievable #waste#food#dumpster#garbage#clothes
Here’s what people thought of the video:
True that. A lot do.
Here we are…
Seems the best way.
Seriously, why do companies do this?!
Craziness!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!