She Jokingly Called Her Sister’s New Kid A “Sad Beige Baby” And Now They’re Feuding
by Ryan McCarthy
Parents love dressing their babies up to the 9s, and my mom was definitely one of them.
I have baby pictures of myself in about a million different outfits, and the nurses even called me the best dressed baby in the NICU!
But some children’s fashion choices can really rub people the wrong way, like they did for this user when her sister’s preference for neutral tones led to OP calling her infant a “sad beige baby!”
Check it out!
AITA for calling my nephew a sad beige baby?
I have two kids (a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old girl), and my sister has a son who is 1.5 years old.
She’s a mommy blogger and embraces the “white, beige” aesthetic.
This preference reflects in every room of her apartment, including seasonal decorations, and she’s quite intense about it.
I’ve never said anything to her about it as it brings her joy.
Ahhh the neutral tones aesthetic… Giving us that psych ward chic!
Some months ago, I stumbled upon a TikTok channel where a woman adopts a fake German accent to “review” fashion for what she calls “sad beige babies.”
I think it is really funny. It has become an inside joke at our home.
During our recent visit to her apartment with my parents and husband, my nephew was seated on my lap.
We were playing. I was wobbling him on my lap and pretended to “eat” his little arms.
As I was talking gibberish, I unintentionally slipped into the “sad beige baby” persona. I genuinely didn’t anticipate it becoming an issue.
But OP didn’t realize “sad beige baby” would push Miss Mommy Blogger over the edge!
However, when I mentioned “sad beige baby,” my sister became furious.
She expressed frustration, stating she’s tired of people critiquing her decorating preferences.
When my brother tried to explain that it was meant as a joke and that she is “too picky” about her anesthetic.
She angrily spilled her red wine on the white tablecloth, exclaiming, “Are you happy now?”
She then asked us to leave and has since inundated me with direct messages on Instagram, sending me numerous mommy accounts sharing the same aesthetic.
And after the argument, OP’s family came out as team beige!
My mother believes I should apologize for my unintentionally rude comment.
I’m utterly taken aback because, in truth, it wasn’t even directed at my sister.
My nephew happened to be wearing a beige sweater and made an exaggerated sad face, which prompted laughter, thus me calling him a “sad beige baby”
After a slew of questions in the comments, OP amended her post with some extra information and clarifications.
Yes, I tried to apologize. This is also not about if I should apologize or not. Even if I was 100 percent in the right, I would still apologize for hurting her.
The sad beige baby is not an inside joke about her. It’s an inside joke of a TikTok account.
Yes, I also call my children sad beige children. Like when they say they want a new toy or something, me or my husband go like ” a sad beige toy for a sad beige child”
Tough situation!
It was obviously a joke on OP’s part by I understand a new mother wouldn’t want her baby to be described by the adjectives “sad” or “beige”.
Redditors seemed split on this one, with some users thinking that no one was in the wrong here as long as OP apologized.
Others thought OP’s inside joke was a sign of something darker.
This commenter agreed, saying she went too far by making comments in her sister’s home.
Others seemed to have a first class ticket on the beige baby hate train! Yeesh!
And finally, this user said how ridiculous some commenters were for making character judgements based on the sister’s design preferences!
Unfortunately guys, I have to agree!
If you’re that worked up about what color a baby’s sweater is, you might have to go outside and touch some grass.
Now green grass or beige grass…. that’s up to you!
