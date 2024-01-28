Friend Asked Her To Be Her Maid Of Honor And Do All The Work, But Now She Wants To Give It To Somebody Else And Make Her Role “Secret”
by Trisha Leigh
There is so much drama surrounding weddings, from the moment a proposal is planned until the reception site gets cleaned up after the party.
I swear, reading Reddit, it almost seems as if it’s impossible to avoid at this point.
OP’s best friend from high school was getting married.
For context: We have been friends for years. All through out high school my best friend, we’ll call her Morgan, dated her now fiancé Jack.
Morgan and Jack are getting married in August of this year. Leading up to her engagement she expressed to me she wanted me to be her maid of honor.
She straight out asked me to be because she “couldn’t imagine anyone else.”
Jack also heavily involved me in the planning of the proposal!
She has been involved in absolutely everything, assuming she would be the maid-of-honor.
Fast forward to now: I have been helping plan everything for Morgan, bridesmaid proposals, bachelorette party, ceremony, catering, venues, reception, after party, honeymoon and budgeting for all events.
I joking made the comment while I was showing her the new budget breakdown, “I guess since I’m your built-in MOH we don’t have to worry about a MOH proposal in the budget.”
But then her friend told her differently.
Morgan then told me, “We’ll actually we still need to budget for that because I want Lindsey (her sister) to be my official MOH.”
I was like, woah pause, I have been doing ALL of the heavy lifting for the better part of a year and you’re now telling me I’m not going to be your MOH?
She then told me, “We’ll you’re like my secret MOH. You can still be my MOH and do all the MOH things, but Lindsey will just be my official one.”
OP isn’t sure she wants the “honorary” title.
I don’t know why this really bothered me.
I’m still a part of the bridal party but I’m being expected to do everything I mentioned earlier while Lindsey is being expected to do nothing because “she is too irresponsible.”
I won’t be given credit either as not to embarrass Lindsey. I honestly want to relinquish all this unnecessary stress and responsibility.
AITA for not wanting to be her second secret MOH?
Does Reddit think she’s making a mountain out of a molehill? Let’s find out!
The top comment thinks the real maid of honor needs to step up.
This person is concerned the bride not be mature enough for any of this.
And this commenter agrees OP doesn’t need this stress.
I mean honestly, this bride has some nerve.
Lots of audacity, even for a bride-to-be.
I can’t believe the way some people treat their friends.
Hopefully she’ll wise up before she doesn’t have any left.
