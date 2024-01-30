Friends Want To Eat Expensive Meals And Split The Bill, So Friend Makes Sure He Gets His Money’s Worth And Orders Extra
AITA for ordering food to go when my friend group wanted to split the check evenly?
“This has been an ongoing issue, I have a friends group that likes eat nicer food.
Personally for me I am fine getting something cheap on the menu.
There’s a problem…
The issue is they always want to split the check. I have had the conversation so many times that I want to pay for what I ordered.
It results in an argument where I have to bend or everyone is mad at me.
I also make a lot more then my friends so it always result in them basically calling me cheap.
They don’t get I want to pay for my meal and that is it.
Anyways we went out to eat yesterday and they all ordered things that were around 30 dollars, I got the house salad and my total was around 12.
They told the server to split the bill and I didn’t want to fight about it again.
They had an ace up their sleeve.
I asked the server to add on to the bill an entree and dessert for me to take home.
This resulted in my bill going up into the 30s.
So they ask me what I was doing, I told them I am getting more food, they got upset they I increased the price they needed to pay.
This resulted in another argument and they think I am a jerk.”
