Girl Got A Tumbler For Her Birthday And Her Reaction Is Absolutely Adorable. – ‘I really love this hydration excitement.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Kids today…

What kinds of gifts are you supposed to get them?

I recently got Christmas presents for my teenage niece and I did the smart thing…instead of guessing, I called my sister and said, “Send me a list of things she might want, because I’m totally clueless!”

And I nailed it!

But enough about me, let’s get on to the story.

A TikTokker named Talyssa posted a video that showed what happened when her 9-year-old daughter opened her birthday presents.

The video showed Talyssa’s daughter digging into gifts…and then, she got the present she’d obviously been waiting for.

It was a pink Stanley cup and, by the looks of it, she was pretty psyched about her new gift!

Like I said, kids today…

Check out the video.

@talyssatorres

🤷‍♀️ #stanleygirl #stanleycup #birthdaygirl

♬ Material Girl – Madonna

And here’s how people reacted.

This person was a big fan of the video.

Another Reddit user doesn’t really get it…

And one TikTokker thinks this is a good thing.

This absolutely warmed my heart.

More of this type of cute posts, please!

