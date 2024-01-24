Girl Got A Tumbler For Her Birthday And Her Reaction Is Absolutely Adorable. – ‘I really love this hydration excitement.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids today…
What kinds of gifts are you supposed to get them?
I recently got Christmas presents for my teenage niece and I did the smart thing…instead of guessing, I called my sister and said, “Send me a list of things she might want, because I’m totally clueless!”
And I nailed it!
But enough about me, let’s get on to the story.
A TikTokker named Talyssa posted a video that showed what happened when her 9-year-old daughter opened her birthday presents.
The video showed Talyssa’s daughter digging into gifts…and then, she got the present she’d obviously been waiting for.
It was a pink Stanley cup and, by the looks of it, she was pretty psyched about her new gift!
Like I said, kids today…
Check out the video.
And here’s how people reacted.
This absolutely warmed my heart.
More of this type of cute posts, please!
