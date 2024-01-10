Girlfriend Learns Her Boyfriend Is Cheating On Him, So She Lures Him Into A Trap And Steals His Clothes
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve probably seen at least one person on a “walk of shame” before in your life.
You usually see a person walking down the street in the early-morning hours, hair a mess, clothes all wrinkled, and you think to yourself…I know what they got into last night…
But this “walk of shame” story is different!
Take a look at what happened.
We think you’ll enjoy it!
Bad boyfriend takes the walk of ultimate shame.
“This happened about 16 years ago.
My friend, let’s call her Maria, had been dating a guy called Oscar for two and a half years or so when she found out on the grapevine (if you live in a small town, you’ll understand) that Oscar had betrayed her.
Oscar was a dirty dog.
He’d been to a party, got a girl intoxicated and slept with her. News of his actions had spread as gossip does.
The worst part of it was that it seemed that it wasn’t the first time that it had happened by a long shot.
Well, Maria heard and plotted revenge.
She presented him with an offer he couldn’t refuse.
She invited him to her flat for a ‘special afternoon of fun’ with her and her friend Vanessa. Oscar could not resist temptation, so he went.
Picture the scene.
He goes into the building where she lives, gets into the lift to go up to the tenth floor to get to her apartment.
He rings the bell. He can hear music playing from behind the door.
She opens the door and he walks in, and sees that both his girlfriend Maria, she her friend Vanessa are there, each wearing a silk negligee.
Maria is holding a blindfold, and tells him to wear it.
He agrees, and she puts it on him and tells him to strip naked…
This wasn’t going to turn out how he expected.
While he was busy, Vanessa put her clothes back on, walked out the apartment, leaving a doorstop to keep the door open, and called the lift.
She then walked back in, grabbed Oscar’s clothes, and threw them out the window into the car park below.
She then left the apartment and went down the stairs, ringing doorbells as she descended.
Maria had been leading Oscar around the apartment disorienting him, and then led him out the apartment, closed the door behind her and got in the lift alone, calling him an unfaithful jerk whose clothes are in the car park, before the lift doors closed.
See ya, buddy!
Oscar ripped off the blindfold, and must have realised how screwed he was, as he had to walk down 10 flights of stairs, buck naked, passing laughing neighbours all the way.
He collected his clothes and Maria never saw him again.”
Take a look at what people had to say about this.
One person was not too impressed with this story.
Another individual also said not a whole lot happened to this guy…
But this person disagreed!
This person thought it was pro revenge.
And one Reddit user doesn’t think this really happened…
You gotta love it!
What a story!
