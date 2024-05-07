Their Corporate Leaders Are Penny Pinchers, So He Found A Way To Get Secret Revenge Without Them Noticing
by Abby Jamison
Sometimes, you end up with a job that truly doesn’t care about the “little guy”.
For this person, corporate didn’t seem to care about them at all, so they found a way to get some petty revenge without anyone noticing.
Let’s find out how…
Corporate treats us like crap, so I’m treat customers nice at their expense.
I’m a cashier for a local grocery chain.
Our corporate leaders are so penny-pinching; they monitor the store’s income live and if we undershoot our projected income goal, they’ll tell a cashier to go home early to save money.
But it get’s worse…
This is on top of our hours being cut. Of course, they have enough hours to hire new staff for the same positions at lower wages.
My petty form of revenge is simple.
As a cashier, we have a margin of error we can be off by each day before we get a write up. +/- $2.00.
Whenever I have to give change, if it’s 1 or 2 cents off from a 5 cent mark (20, 25, 30 etc.), I just round up.
The revenge is sweet…
I’m always minus about 50 cents or so each day at most, but that adds up over time. That’s just for a part time shift. Customers are never short changed.
And before you say I’m contributing to the wage problem, I’ll point out my boss rides in a chauffeured Hummer limo wherever he goes.
The regional manager also enjoys trying to fire senior staff. I don’t feel too bad about being off a few cents a day.
Sometimes, you just have to stick it to the man!