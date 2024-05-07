Her Friend Told Her That She’s Too Outgoing Because She Hugs Everyone. Now She’ll Only Shake Her Hand Awkwardly.
by Matthew Gilligan
Ask and you shall receive!
That’s a good way to live life, don’t you think?
Sure it is!
And that’s exactly what this young woman did when someone had a specific request from her…
Check out what she did in this story from the pages of Reddit.
Minor malicious compliance that felt really satisfying.
“I (17F) am a very outgoing person.
I’m super extroverted and jolly around others.Whenever I meet someone, I’ll greet them with a big hug and a smile on my face.
To be honest, most people are really happy when I hug them, and that makes me want to do it even more if that makes sense.
Not everyone thought this was a good idea.
A few weeks ago, a friend of mine (Let’s call her Tam) saw me hug a mutual friend. She immediately said “You greet people as if they’re your long lost lovers. Gawd . That is so cringe.”
I’ve been told it’s cringe in the past, but the long lost lovers thing was new, so I decided to do a little bit of mischief.
Let’s see how she likes this…
When I showed up to class next day, I hugged every one of my friends except Tam. When I’d hugged everyone, I walked over to Tam and I just shook her hand real slow, making eye contact the whole time. The awkwardness was palpable.
Sorry, nope!
This was three weeks ago, and now Tam nearly begs me to hug her because the handshake is somehow awkward? I just say “Nah, you said it was cringe.”
I don’t know whether it counts as malicious compliance, but I love the look on her face when I shake her hand.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
This person loved this story.
Another Reddit user has an idea…
This individual shared their thoughts.
Another reader was impressed.
This Reddit user is a fan!
Only hand shakes for me from now on!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · affection, black text, friends, malicious compliance, manners, reddit, top