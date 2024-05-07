Former Domino’s Employee Shows How To Make A Cheese Pizza At Home That’s Much Cheaper Than The Real Thing
by Matthew Gilligan
Domino’s lovers…today is your lucky day!
A former Domino’s worker named Maze was nice enough to share a video on TikTok where she showed how people can make a cheese pizza at home that tastes just like the kind you get a the popular pizza chain.
In her caption, she wrote, “I’m showing you how to make a homemade cheese pizza from scratch that will rival any major pizza chain’s pizza for a FRACTION of the cost!”
Maze said, “At the pizza place where I used to work, we would stretch out the dough on the countertop with cornmeal, but I don’t have cornmeal, so I’m going to use a rolling pin.”
She used Great Value Traditional pasta sauce and warned viewers against using cold sauce.
Maze then layered on shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese and added a mixture to the crust after the pizza cooked for 15 minutes.
Here’s her video.
@mazerlazer_
Replying to @myachildofgod today, I’m showing you how to make a homemade cheese pizza from scratch that will rival any major pizza chain’s pizza for a FRACTION of the cost! #mazerlaser #dominosgirl #fy #fyp #viral #easyrecipe
And this is what folks had to say about it.
I’m definitely going to have to try this one.
Who doesn’t want to be able to cook amazing pizza at home?
