May 6, 2024 at 10:34 pm

Former Domino’s Employee Shows How To Make A Cheese Pizza At Home That’s Much Cheaper Than The Real Thing

by Matthew Gilligan

Domino’s lovers…today is your lucky day!

A former Domino’s worker named Maze was nice enough to share a video on TikTok where she showed how people can make a cheese pizza at home that tastes just like the kind you get a the popular pizza chain.

In her caption, she wrote, “I’m showing you how to make a homemade cheese pizza from scratch that will rival any major pizza chain’s pizza for a FRACTION of the cost!”

Maze said, “At the pizza place where I used to work, we would stretch out the dough on the countertop with cornmeal, but I don’t have cornmeal, so I’m going to use a rolling pin.”

She used Great Value Traditional pasta sauce and warned viewers against using cold sauce.

Maze then layered on shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese and added a mixture to the crust after the pizza cooked for 15 minutes.

Here’s her video.

@mazerlazer_

Replying to @myachildofgod today, I’m showing you how to make a homemade cheese pizza from scratch that will rival any major pizza chain’s pizza for a FRACTION of the cost! #mazerlaser #dominosgirl #fy #fyp #viral #easyrecipe

♬ original sound – Maze 🍕💙

And this is what folks had to say about it.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a tip to share.

This person had a question…

I’m definitely going to have to try this one.

Who doesn’t want to be able to cook amazing pizza at home?

