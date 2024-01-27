Grown Adult Wouldn’t Stop Kicking The Seat, So Passenger Got Revenge By Soaking Their Luggage
by Trisha Leigh
Flying is one of those things we do because it’s a means to an end – not because we enjoy it.
I mean, as long as you’re one of those peons flying coach. I don’t know anything about that first class life.
OP was flying coach and his seat kept getting kicked.
This happened a few years ago when I was flying to Canada for a trip.
Mid way through the flight, I was awaken by the person behind kicking my seat. I thought it was a kid, so I ignored it.
When he realized it wasn’t a kid, he said something.
After a few minutes of non-stop kicking, I turned around and saw that it was a guy in his mid twenties.
I asked him politely to stop and could hear him and his friends snickering, saying something in a language I did not understand.
He stopped for a moment but restarted.
They laughed at him. OP was laughing last, though.
So I took my water bottle and slowly emptied half of it on top of his backpack that was under my seat.
I heard him freak out when we landed and it was satisfying af.
I bet Reddit is going to love the short and sweet of this one!
The top comment says hat’s off to the poster.
They were faint with excitement.
This person called OP’s story refreshing!
Spoiler alert: it’s never that important later.
They like imagining what the guy might have thought.
I, too, am a fan of this story.
Perfection doesn’t need all the extras.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.