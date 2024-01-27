January 27, 2024 at 2:28 am

Grown Adult Wouldn’t Stop Kicking The Seat, So Passenger Got Revenge By Soaking Their Luggage

by Trisha Leigh

Source: Reddit/AITA/Pexels

Flying is one of those things we do because it’s a means to an end – not because we enjoy it.

I mean, as long as you’re one of those peons flying coach. I don’t know anything about that first class life.

OP was flying coach and his seat kept getting kicked.

This happened a few years ago when I was flying to Canada for a trip.

Mid way through the flight, I was awaken by the person behind kicking my seat. I thought it was a kid, so I ignored it.

When he realized it wasn’t a kid, he said something.

After a few minutes of non-stop kicking, I turned around and saw that it was a guy in his mid twenties.

I asked him politely to stop and could hear him and his friends snickering, saying something in a language I did not understand.

He stopped for a moment but restarted.

They laughed at him. OP was laughing last, though.

So I took my water bottle and slowly emptied half of it on top of his backpack that was under my seat.

I heard him freak out when we landed and it was satisfying af.

I bet Reddit is going to love the short and sweet of this one!

The top comment says hat’s off to the poster.

Source: Reddit/AITA

They were faint with excitement.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person called OP’s story refreshing!

Source: Reddit/AITA

Spoiler alert: it’s never that important later.

Source: Reddit/AITA

They like imagining what the guy might have thought.

Source: Reddit/AITA

I, too, am a fan of this story.

Perfection doesn’t need all the extras.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter