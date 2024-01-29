Guy Says Being A Stay-At-Home Mom Is Not A Real Job, So A TikToker Schools Him On The Reality
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve never seen Dustin Poynter’s videos before, you’re about to get schooled.
Dustin waves literal red flags in his videos on TikTok when he wants to sound off on people or things he doesn’t agree with.
This time around, Dustin decided to wave the red flag at a man who had posted a video saying that he doesn’t think being a stay-at-home-mom is a real job.
In his video, the man said, “Being a stay-at-home mom is not a job whatsoever it’s a privilege. Do you know how many single mothers out there actually have jobs and have to come home and then do your ‘job’? I was laid off of work for 4 months and I had to stay home and it’s the easiest **** I’ve ever done in my life.”
The man added, “And I’m not knocking stay-at-home mothers I have respect for them and I honestly think the world needs more of them because it’s good for the kid.”
To which Dustin replied, “Oh so you respect them but you diminish their stress and effort without ever experiencing it yourself? What?”
Then it was the man’s turn again: “You can’t take a nap at a full-time job. You can’t watch TV, at a full-time job. You have someone watching your every move at a full-time job demanding that you do what they say.”
Dustin replied, “Every single parent with a pulse will tell you that you just described parenting. Look I don’t have kids either but I grew up with three…siblings, a stay-at-home mom, and a stay-at-home stepmom. And I witnessed firsthand the stress that comes with maintaining an entire house, Olympic diving across the kitchen to save your child from putting its hand in the garbage disposal 50 times a day.”
Wow…
Check out the video.
Much love to all those SAHMs out there!
You know you have the most important jobs, right?
