Guy Shares How To Spot Undercover Cop Cars That Are In Your Neighborhood. – ‘Always have the roof racks removed.’
by Laura Lynott
If you’re out and about and you know don’t want to suddenly get approached by a cop, it’s good to know what the undercover cars look like.
Hopefully none of y’all are up to nothing illegal but even if you just want to stay informed, this TikToker’s information is interesting.
Though, there’s no sure way to find out if he’s correct – but it’s sure intriguing!
@drew.humes told his followers on TikTok there’s a number of simple ways to identify an undercover cop car.
He said: “I’m about to show you guys a couple of different ways that you could spot undercover cop cars in case you don’t already know how. For starters, one of the easiest ones is on every single government vehicle, the license plate always starts with GV.”
“So, if there’s no other markings on it, and you don’t see any names or any lights or anything like that, but the tag is a GV tag. It’s very likely an undercover cop car.”
He continued: “Alright, another really easy way is if you see any car like a Ford Explorer or an SUV, look for the roof racks… Police cars always have the roof racks removed at the top.”
And he finished off saying: “And then the last really easy way is to just look for these circular things sticking off the sides (of the windows.)…
“Now not every single cop car is going to have one of these… But I’m pretty sure these are sensors that they use to help track your speed or whatever. I’m not 100% on that though.”
He added: “By the way, I’m just speaking for Georgia, so I’m not 100% by every other state. Yeah, hope that helps.”
Here’s what people thought of the cop car theory:
Like I said, there’s no telling whether or not this advice is correct, but maybe it can lead you in the right direction.
