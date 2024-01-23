Gym Jerk Refused to Help Them Out With Weights. They Decided to Give Him a Taste of His Own Medicine.
by Matthew Gilligan
People can be so rude.
And if you’re the kind of person who likes to go to the gym, you’ve definitely encountered those obnoxious gym folks…
So what can you do to these folks?
Check out how this person handled it!
He wanted me to clean up all the weights myself… so I did.
“Lifting at the gym, and I have a ton of plates set up on the leg press. I get done and another guy comes up to me:
“Hey how many sets you got left?”
“Actually, I just finished.”
“Alright cool, thanks.”
<I start taking down the weights (10 plates on each side)> “Hey, mind helping me take down the weights. If we both do so, it’ll be cleaned up quicker and you wouldn’t have to wait so long to get started.”
He wasn’t getting a helping hand.
“Nah, I’m good waiting. You put so many plates on, you should probably take them all off.”
“Lemme get this straight. You want ME to take ALL the plates off on my own?”
“Your mess. You pick it up.”
“Fine then.”
I get down to about 3 plates a side while he’s scrolling on his phone, and continue to take plates down-
“Oh, wait, I need 3 a side, you can stop now.”
Can’t go back on your word now!
“Oh no. You told me you wanted me to take ALL the weights down myself, so that’s what I’m gonna do.”
“No, seriously, it’s fine, you can stop. It’s all good.”
“Nope. If I have to personally take off all of MY weights, then you have to personally load all of YOURS.”
Take that!
He had to take a moment to collect himself and remain calm, I assume because he realized he did not want to try to fight a guy that just repped triple the weight he was gonna do.
So he shut up, and I emptied the entire leg press, got my stuff and walked away. Peeking over my shoulder, I saw him start to put plates back on the machine.”
Be kind to strangers.
Everything will go a lot more smoothly!
