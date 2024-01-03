He Put Together A Fun Climbing Outing Not Knowing His Sister-In-Law Had Gained A Lot Of Weight. Now She’s Livid At Him.
Weight and how comfortable a person is with their own is a very personal issue. Some people are ok with gaining weight because of tradeoffs when it comes to things like mental health.
Others are extremely self-conscious when they see the scale move higher and higher.
OP is 20 years old and extremely fit and athletic.
I 20F love sports. I’m the junior coach of a youth wrestling team, I referee basketball three times a week and I love going to the gym and rock wall climbing.
I get a discount at the climbing gym because the wrestling group rents from the same building and my head coach and the owner of the gym struck a deal.
I have started to get into competitive climbing, both club and at my university and have equipment of my own.
When her brother and sister-in-law were coming for a visit, her brother asked about trust building exercise.
My brother and his wife (29M and 30F) are coming home for the holidays and he asked me if I knew of any trust exercises for he and his wife to do while they’re in town.
I told them I could get into the climbing gym on a good deal and he asked how much weight the harnesses and rope could hold. I looked it up and it’s over 2000 pounds.
He also asked how it was trust based and I explained about belaying and climbing and trusting your belay partner will catch you when you fall.
OP did not know of her SIL’s weight gain ahead of time and did not alter her plans once she realized.
I have only met my brother’s wife once due to him moving across the country, she was an average weight when I met her, however, I didn’t know that over the course of 3.5 years, she had gained over 300 pounds and my brother didn’t mention that exercise might be an issue.
I didn’t comment about her weight when we met up at the gym, just said hello, paid for our time and their rentals and went in toward the more difficult bouldering section.
After about 25 minutes my brother came over to me and told me they were leaving and we would meet at home.
I told him ok and kept working on my bouldering until my two hours was up.
Her SIL feels as if he set her up to look fat and ridiculous.
After I came back to my parent’s house, my SIL cornered me and screamed at me, talking about how I set her up to make her look and feel fat and how I rub my athleticism in her face.
I apologized, but she and my brother got a hotel room, and both of them refused to speak to me.
So AITA?
She doesn’t think he did anything wrong, but does Reddit agree? Let’s hear them out!
The top comment says they should have told OP if there were limitations.
There seems to be a lot going on here.
They say if anyone was set up, it was OP.
This person feels for the SIL, though.
They definitely tried to make this OP’s problem.
This is such a touchy issue.
I feel for everyone involved, except maybe the brother.
