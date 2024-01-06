Her “Adopt a Grandparent” Experience Went Off The Rails In The Creepiest Way Possible. – ‘Jesus spoke to me. Jesus sent me here.’
Be warned…this story might make you upset.
Because no one wants to hear about old people acting like total psychos!
But that’s what happened to a woman named Olivia who posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the events that transpired after she volunteered to take part in an “Adopt a Grandparent” experience where young people spend time with old folks.
Olivia posted a lengthy video about her experience and started by saying, “When I was a sophomore in college I joined something called the ‘adopt a grandparent’ program which was this little program they had to, you guessed it, match you up with an older alumni who lived in the area.”
She explained that she met an old man through the program who asked her to meet for a cup of coffee. She obliged and the old man told her his life story and about how he had lived in the very same dorm that he lived in when he went to school.
That seemed to be the end of the story…
But Olivia said that another night she was coming home from her waitressing job at 5 a.m. and she heard loud banging on her door.
The old man she had coffee with was standing at her door…
He pushed past Olivia into her room and scared her by saying, “He says, ‘Jesus spoke to me. Jesus sent me here.’ And so that’s more crazy information that I’m processing. And so I’m just staring at him and he’s staring at me and he says, ‘Jesus sent me here to help you have a baby.’”
She lied to the man and told him that she was barren and the man became even more agitated until she was able to eventually get him out of the room.
Olivia called her dad and he told her that she needed to be aware of old men because each one is basically still a “young man in an old body” and they still have the same desires.
Olivia wanted to know how the man was able to get past campus security and she found out that he had lied and told them he was her grandfather.
She was upset further when some of her fellow students didn’t believe her story…until he was later caught on campus harassing another young woman.
Yikes!
Wow. I bet she never looked at old people the same way again!
Take a look at her video.
Here’s how people reacted.
That was wild!
Note to self… keep my guard up!
