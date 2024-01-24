Boss Tried To Blame Hard-Working Employee For Project Delays And Get Her Fired, So She Came With Receipts And A Brutal PowerPoint Presentation
Why there are so many managers in this world who want to cut off their nose to spite their face, I have no idea.
There are no shortage of them on Reddit.
OP’s wife planned to quit after her maternity leave.
At 7 months pregnant, we knew my wife wasn’t going to return to work after maternity leave. But, she had planned on working right to the day her water broke.
A few months before her due date, there was a re-structuring of the organization, she actually got a promotion and a small raise.
But, her new direct manager was at the corporate level, and had never treated my wife with respect in her previous role.
While she was still there, she was doing her best work on a project.
Over the next few months, as my wife started a very major project, she kept detailed notes of everything, to make sure that there was a smooth transition when she went out on leave.
At this same time, her new boss started being excessive with micromanaging.
It finally got to the point that the director, we’ll call Patrice (because God damnit Patrice!), started slowly pulling responsibilities away from my wife.
To us, it looked like she was trying to position my wife’s role to be eliminated when she was on leave.
By law, they only had to have a comparable role when she came back, not the exact same position.
A boss who didn’t like her tried to make her look bad, so OP’s wife quit.
It finally reached a head when Patrice called my wife into HR to formally reprimand her. Allegations included bad attitude, unprofessional conduct, and out right lying to co-workers.
After talking it over, my wife and I decided to say “screw them”, and she gave her 1-week notice the next day.
It hit the fan, and there was a lot of questions, especially from co-workers, and management above Patrice.
My wife just said that with her upcoming leave, she felt it best to exit now.
When she attended a transition meeting, she should have brought a mic to drop.
Then there was the transition meeting.
She called in Patrice, her co-workers, her leadership, and the vendor that was involved in the project.
During that meeting, my wife went through all the project plans to date, with a very specific timeline of the project.
This timeline included things like notes from previous meetings of what was stated, validation emails from Patrice, requests for meetings to which Patrice declined or simply no-showed.
There was the introduction of the new processes that Patrice put into place which proved to drastically delay many checkpoints.
My wife told me that after the showing the third example of late delivery due to Patrice’s lack of response, or sudden need to include her friends in the project for “feedback”, it was apparent to everyone in the room that Patrice was the reason that everything was running behind schedule and over cost.
The last slide my wife presented was the last update: the official complaints Patrice had filed with HR, with refuting evidence.
My wife told me that Patrice was equally furious and embarrassed, and leadership decided to pull the project from her.
My wife left her contact info, and let them know she would be available for consulting at “competitive rates”, finished her 1-week notice, and left.
I want to hear all of Reddit’s praise!
See what I mean?
What a spectacular finale.
Short, sweet, and glorious.
I really hope they had to call her.
And of course, it’s important to document.
This was a beautiful thing.
Honestly, I wish I could have been a fly on the wall.
