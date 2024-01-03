Her Manager Said To Solve Problems With Discounts, So That’s What She Did. – ‘So there I go giving people 75%-99% discounts.’
by Trisha Leigh
There’s not much that’s more dismissive and frustrating than a manager refusing to give you any training before throwing you straight into the fire on the job.
That goes at least double when the job is retail.
OP took a job at a store that sold glasses, and was at odds with her boss from day one.
I was working at “The Glasses Store” for a while selling people their glasses, and in a sense, filling Eyewear prescriptions.
I had a manager who refused to accommodate to my disability (all I ask is to plug my ears when it’s too loud because I have extremely sensitive hearing) and never trained me.
So, when the woman told her to give anyone who complained a discount, she did as she was told.
She basically, in so many words, told me to hit the floor, and to solve any problems with a discount.
She never specified what type of discount.
So there I go giving people 75%-99% discounts after i discover most of the glasses we sell for $500 only truly cost $100 total, at most, to make.
Things went from bad to worse for the store (but not the customers).
The regional managers and everyone at HQ begins coming down, because although they obviously have taken notice of my malicious compliance of my managers vague request, I’ve been making 30% of the stores sales because of this.
Before they were struggling to close any sales at all. Fascinating.
Then one day, OP really had enough.
My manager also promised to promote me as my performance improved. She hired a manager for the position she promised me in a month, with someone she had the audacity to have ME train.
I was so done with her negligence, one day I opened the store with the new girl, literally told her I was quitting, left my keys, and jumped ship.
Moral of the story is: glasses should actually be cheaper, in my semi-professional opinion.
