Her Mother-In-Law Wanted To Choose Her Wedding Dress. She Declined But Her Fiance Took His Mother’s Side.
by Trisha Leigh
It seems as if most people are self-aware enough to realize that you don’t get to pick a dress for someone else’s wedding.
I mean, sure, you can come along for the shopping and give your opinion, but that’s about as far as it goes.
OP’s mother-in-law, though, has been pushing for “her” vision of her son’s wedding.
My fiance M33, and I F28 are getting married in december. His mom is the intrusive type but she’s nice overall and we….somewhat get along.
I hate to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare.
His mom wasn’t willing to agree on most things, and my fiance said that since he’s her only son then I should respect and appreciate this “vision” she has for the wedding and how it should be.
She even tried to pick the wedding gown.
She insisted to come along for wedding dress shopping. I took her with me and my mom and friends.
I was so lucky to have found what I was looking for. but she picked a dress that she liked so much and said that “she always pictured her son’s bride in it” mom and friends thought this line was creepy. I thought the dress was somewhat creepy and toooootally not my type.
I apologized and thanked her for her “vision” but told her that I’d already decided on a dress that I had “envisioned” myself wearing at my wedding!.
When OP politely declined and chose what she wanted, her fiance took her side.
She got all upset because of it apparently, then must’ve told my fiance because, he came home in the evening ranting about how I made his mom upset and “turned down” her help in choosing the wedding dress and excluded her from the process.
I asked “what process?” duh it’s just a wedding dress…my wedding dress so I really didn’t get how she should get a say at all!.
He got upset and said that this attitude of mine isn’t working on him or his mom. He said that I should consider the dress his mom wanted me to buy especially knowing that “both dresses weren’t that much different anyway” like she said but I told him yes they were different…like so much different.
Anyways, We argued about it then we dropped it.
He even returned her dress and exchanged it for his mother’s pick.
Yesterday I came home and found out that he had returned my wedding dress and replaced it with the one his mom wanted.
I called him and he was straightforward about what he did and why he did it. I lost it and started screaming at him. He asked me to calmn down and really give this dress “a chance”. I refused to even listen I screamed at him without giving him a chance to speak.
He got home and we had an argument. I then went to stay with one of my friends and he kept calling and calling then texting saying that I overreacted and it’s his wedding too so it wasn’t cool how I screamed at him. He insisted I give this dress a chance.
He went on and on about how his mom has a “vision” and good intentions and just wants what best for me as her future daughter inlaw.
Mom is livid and has been wanting to go scream at him and his mom but my dad said that this isn’t worth ruining my relationship with my inlaws.
He suggested I wisen up and “go with the flow” but is it too much for me to be able to pick my own wedding dress without being guilted about it just to keep the peace?.
AITA for my reaction?
I bet Reddit is wondering if/how they’re still engaged at this point.
The top comment even has a suggested parting shot.
They say he’s showing her what the rest of their lives will be like.
Because things never get better after the wedding.
This sort of behavior always escalates.
They say she does not need this in her life.
She doesn’t even have to wonder what the future will look like.
So if she doesn’t run, she’ll have no one to blame but herself.
