Pregnant Teenage Step Daughter Threw Her Elderly Cat Out Of The House, So She Booted Her From The House
by Trisha Leigh
Generally, folks on the internet are pretty supportive of people choosing pets over people – for obvious reasons.
When you’re talking about a pregnant young lady, though, maybe it won’t be so easy to judge?
OP has two stepdaughters, one of whom is great.
So I (35f) have been with my (45m) fiancé for 3 years now he has two kids a daughter (22) who’s a lovely girl and other daughter (19) who I’ll call Kim for the sake of the post.
Kim has always had a bad attitude to everyone especially me now before anyone assumes my fiancé was already divorced his ex 2 years before we even met and his ex is a nice person who I get along with very well so there’s no hate from her end ether.
Kim is 3 months pregnant and living with us because we have more room for her and the baby, the baby daddy stays sometimes but he has two jobs along with studies so it’s mainly been me who’s take care of her.
When her partner suggested they leave the young couple alone for a few hours, OP agreed.
So the main issue today her boyfriend came over so my fiancé suggested we let them have the house to themselves and go for a walk, about two hours later I came home and noticed my cat missing who Kim hated and wanted me to get rid of.
I asked her were he was Kim said she ran out the door which I knew was baloney. Whiskey is an elderly cat who even wouldn’t go out on the porch if I didn’t bring him.
So I checked the ring camera and as expected Kim threw Whiskey out. My fiancé tried saying kim is pregnant her hormones are all over the place and pregnancy brain messes with women that he was gonna bring up getting rid of whiskey for the baby sake anyway.
OP made no bones about where her loyalty lies.
I was in tears till I looked over at kim with a smug satisfied look on her face I lost it.
I got up in her face and scream that she had one hour to find my cat or all her things would be in the dumpster and I was done being her slave.
She said she wasn’t looking for my stupid cat and back off as she was pregnant, my fiancé told me to calm down and we’d look for the cat
I told him no I would look for my cat and when I got back his daughter better be gone and if he has issues he could go too because I was sick of dealing with his daughter who everyone including her own parents and boyfriend avoids.
She’s still angry and doesn’t think she’s in the wrong.
I didn’t wait for them to respond I did hear her crying tho, as you know I found my cat he was hiding in some bushes it took 20 long minutes to find him
When I arrived home they were both in the living room my fiancé said he wanted to talk but first he said I owed Kim an apology.
I told him she’d better start packing
She’s at her boyfriends family home as far as I know and my fiancé is not talking to me.
Whiskey is fine btw just a little shaken but he’s curled up in my lap refusing to move.
I think OP just realized she dodged a bullet.
