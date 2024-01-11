Her Step Daughter Insists On Touching Her Food And Grossing Her Out. So She Teaches Her A Lesson In Waste And Respect.
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re the kind of person who definitely does not like their food being messed with, then I have a feeling you’re going to be identifying with the woman who wrote this story on Reddit.
But the question remains…did she act like an *******?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for throwing my food in the garbage instead of giving it to my daughter?
“My husband and I have 2 daughters. 12 yo Hailie, my step daughter, and 2 month old Hannah.
Since I gave birth and up until about 2 weeks ago, I couldn’t keep down any food outside of crackers.
It would just make me sick, which the doctors said was because of me adjusting to breastfeeding and that it was normal.
They had a routine.
So up until 2 weeks ago, every single hot meal I made was eaten 100% by Hailie and my husband, though I still made myself a portion just in case.
Hailie always ate my portion before leaving the table. She would see it set out on a plate for me, that I would try picking at, but as soon as she touched it I would stop picking at it and she would just take over.
I spoke to her about it a few times because I won’t eat anything that another person has touched. It grosses me out.
So, she knew. She just didn’t care to stop because “it’s not like you’re going to eat it anyways”.
My husband has spoken up to her several times and ultimately told me that I just wasn’t making enough food because Hailie was still “starving” after eating her plate and second helpings.
When I was finally able to keep food down again, I started making more dinner to combat the issue. Like I made a big sheet pan of lasagna. Definitely should have been left overs.
This was turning into an issue.
But my husband had 2 helpings and the rest went to Hailie because right after I made dinner, the baby was fussy and tired and ultimately needed to be fed so I excused myself to the other room.
When I came back a half hour later, Hailie was forking the last portion out of the pan- using her fingers.
So, she touched it- I wouldn’t eat it. Or last night, I made 5 medium sized chicken breasts.
My husband had 2, Hailie had 2 and I had 1 on my plate. I was eating it slowly, so I wouldn’t get sick.
Hailie ate her entire plate and then said “you gonna eat that?” And put her finger directly on my chicken.
My husband sent her to her room but ultimately, I didn’t eat it. She knew what she was doing.
It didn’t stop there.
Then tonight.. I made 5 cheese burgers for them (I cant eat hamburger) and 2 hot dogs for myself.
Again, I ended up having to feed the baby directly after finishing dinner. They had eaten by the time I was finished feeding the baby.
I make myself up my 2 hotdogs and Hailie reaches over and picks up the hotdog, bun and all, and flips it over, puts it back down and says “was just checking if the bread was moldy” and then looks up and sees me glaring at her and says “Oops, sorry, forgot. Guess you’re not gonna eat that now so I can have it if you want”.
Hailie was in for a surprise.
I took my entire dinner, plate and all, and chucked it in the trash can and walked off. She starts crying to my husband about not meaning to upset me and that she was just hungry. My husband yelled at me for being childish and wasting food and left with his daughter.
He said “yeah I get that it’s annoying and I reprimand her every single time but you didn’t have to stoop to her level. You’re more childish than she is.”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This person said she’s NTA, but…
Another individual said this is abusive behavior.
This person is over a current trend with kids…
Another Reddit user said this kid knows what she’s doing.
And one person said she needs to have a serious conversation with her husband.
This would drive me insane.
Kid has to learn some manners… and fast!
