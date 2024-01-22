His Fiancé Left Him Before The Wedding, But Now She’s Mad He Bought Her Family’s House As A Gift
There are many conflicting opinions on this one – at least, as far as whether or not the ex-fiancee was a jerk for breaking off their wedding after her high school boyfriend “just showed up” at her bachelorette party.
That said, OP’s not bitter about that part.
He and his ex reconnected a few years after high school and things seemed to be going great.
10 years ago, my fiancé left me (38m) a few weeks before our wedding. We grew up in a small town. We were friendly, went to the same school, but we never were in the same clique. She was one of the popular kids and I wasn’t.
A few years after college, I moved back home when my dad got sick. I found a job in my field about 45 minutes away from home. I would help take my dad to his chemo appointments.
It was during one of those appointments I ran into EX. She was now a worked at the hospital. One day while waiting, I asked her out.
It turned out we shared a lot of the same interests. It seemed like our relationship was going great.
About a year or so into dating EX and I moved into a rented house together. The following year, I proposed.
That is, until the aforementioned bachelorette party weekend.
A month before our wedding, EX and her friends went to Miami for her bachelorette party.
I am not sure all of what happened there, part of me doesn’t really want to know, but I do know her high school BF was there.
When she got back, from the trip, she broke down and confessed she was afraid to get married and wanted to call it off.
It was a mess. She later moved to Florida and eventually married HS BF.
Here’s the thing: OP had bought her a house as a gift.
We had been looking for a house.
EX always wanted to live in her grandparents’ house on the lake near our town. Her family was forced to sell house when her grandparents died because of an inheritance dispute. 6 months before our wedding, a chance event happened.
The couple who bought her grandparents lake house had grown tired of our snowy winters. It took some work and nearly all of my savings, but I was able to buy her dream house.
It was going to be my surprise wedding present so I didn’t dare tell her or anyone in her family my plans.
He decided to keep it.
I ended up moving back to the city for an amazing job. In the meantime, I still had the lake house. With the help of my mom and dad, we started to fix up the lake house. It took a few years.
My mom and dad would look after the contractors while I was in the city. Having the house was perfect when the everything locked down. I was able to escape the city and work remotely from the lake house.
I now live here full time and work remotely.
Now, she’s aware her family home is in his hands and she doesn’t like it.
This summer we had 4th of July at the Lake House. My SIL used photos from the lake this summer in her Christmas card. One of those cards made it to EX’s cousin.
The cousin recognized the house. The Saturday before new year’s EX’s Mother and Sister were at my front door. After pleasantries and answering their initial questions, they made an offer to buy it. I refused. They were not happy.
A few days I got a long txt from EX. This was the first time in about 9 years she has talked with me. She called me a jerk for keeping this from her. Her family is blaming her for losing the house again.
She then asked me sell. I still have no intention to sell.
Now her and her family are complaining on social media that this is some sort of revenge. AITA?
