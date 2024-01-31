His Son’s Boyfriend Has A Drinking Problem, So He Put His Foot Down And Banned Him From The House
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go on the record right now and say there’s no way in HELL that I’d put up with this kind of stuff.
Having a boozehound hanging around my house and all up in my personal space?
Not gonna happen!
And the dad who wrote this Reddit story obviously agrees with me…but is he acting like a jerk?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for banning my son’s boyfriend from my house ?
“My (48M) son (22M) is dating a bum.
To make things clear my problem isn’t that my son’s dating another man, is that he’s dating a complete bum.
This guy is a LOSER.
His boyfriend literally stinks of booze to the point it’s noticeable just if he breathes in your general direction. And if he spends too much time in a room the smell literally starts lingering.
When I talked with my son about it he just defended him saying that he’s not drinking much but his bad teeth are intensifying the booze smell from his breath.
I have no idea if that’s a complete lie my son’s using to not admit his boyfriend is a complete lush, but either way his smell still obnoxious as hell and it doesn’t seem like his boyfriend tries to cover it up at all.
And it just gets worse…
And the second thing his boyfriend’s doing is making so many backhanded comments towards my wife (and son’s mother) for literally no reason.
He keeps telling my wife stuff like “you look pretty tired today” or even “you should take a shower later, you look like you really need it” and my son doesn’t even see any of these comments as rude and thinks
I’m overreacting whenever I call his boyfriend out of them.
He gave his son an ultimatum.
Honestly I’ve had it with this boyfriend of his and I told my son that he’s not allowed to bring him anymore to my house till his boyfriend cleans up his act and stops stinking up the house (with both his behavior and his smell).
My son however thinks that I’m only banning him cause I’m a ****phobe and I’m using weak arguments to hide my bigotry.
I think I might have alienated my son a bit when I told him that his boyfriend’s just a disgusting person to be around in general.
AITA?”
And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA and explained why.
Another reader agreed he’s NTA and made a good point.
Another Reddit user said this is his house so he can do what he wants.
And this person said he needs to get other people involved.
This sounds like a disaster.
Good for him for putting his foot down!
