His Teen Son Doesn’t Want To Share A Bed With His Brother, So He Told Him To Pay For The Upgrade Himself
by Trisha Leigh
Prices are going up across the board, and going on vacation is soon going to be something only rich people can afford.
At least, it would seem from this post, if you want more than one hotel room.
OP is taking himself and 4 children on vacation to Hawaii.
I’m taking my kids to Hawaii for Christmas. The hotel prices are absolutely criminal.
At this point I’m seriously thinking about looking to rent an RV instead.
To save money, he’s only getting one room with two beds. His teen son doesn’t want to share.
I noticed that the difference between two beds and three is like $1,200 for the whole trip. So I decided to get two beds.
Me and my 11yo son and 10yo nephew will share one bed and my 17yo and 8yo will share the other.
My 17yo had a fit over the idea of sharing a bed with his brother.
OP told him if he can’t get on board he can pay for another bed/room himself.
I told him there was nothing to be upset about.
My 8yo takes melatonin at 8 and is dead asleep at 8:30pm. You can prod him with a stun gun and this boy will not wake up. My 17yo goes to bed at 10pm.
My 17yo is still angry at the thought so I told him to go ask his mom to pay for the difference and I’ll get you your own bed. Heck, I’ll get you your own presidential suite if she pays for it.
Otherwise there’s nothing wrong with sharing a bed with your little brother.
Is OP being harsh? Too cheap? Reddit’s handing down their verdict!
The top comment says OP should go somewhere cheaper if he can’t afford a second room.
But this commenter remembers sharing one room with her whole family.
Others lament they never even got to go on vacation at all.
It’s all about spending time together, after all.
Basically, the kid is being spoiled.
I agree that he needs to suck it up.
At least he’s only sharing with one brother and not two.
