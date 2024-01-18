His Wife Completely Forgot His Birthday, So He Broke Down And Cried. She Proceeds To Yell At Him For Making Her Feel Bad.
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, we all reach a breaking point from time to time and the waterworks come out of nowhere.
It happens!
And the guy who wrote the story you’re about to read on Reddit was overcome with emotion when he decided to let loose after his wife forgot his birthday.
Was he wrong?
Read on to get all the details…
AITA for crying when my wife forgot my birthday?
“When I (36M) was a kid my parents never celebrated my birthday.
The only reason I even knew what day my birthday was, was because of family members wishing me happy birthday.
I try really hard to make everyone I’m close to have a really good birthday.
I guess my logic is so they feel wanted and appreciated and not how I felt as a kid.
He felt invisible.
It was my birthday yesterday and my wife (35F) didn’t mention it at all she didn’t say happy birthday to me or anything.
Neither did my daughter but she is 4 so I don’t expect her to.
I don’t really care too much about presents or doing anything special it just would’ve been nice for her to at least acknowledge that it was my birthday.
I did wait until midnight in case she was doing that thing that they do in movies where the person pretends they have forgotten someone’s birthday when they actually haven’t.
I know that’s stupid but still.
And he lost it…
After it turned 12 it’s really embarrassing but I just kinda broke down crying.
I know it’s stupid crying over something that isn’t a big deal but it just made me feel how I felt as a kid and it just brought back a lot of feelings and memories from my childhood.
My wife walked in on me crying (pretty much in the middle of a panic attack to be honest).
She asked me what was wrong and once I told her she got really angry and accused me of trying to make her feel bad for something that’s not important.
She was shouting at me a lot and she was quite loud which woke my daughter up so I left the room to put her back to sleep.
Here’s how people reacted.
This person said he’s NTA at all.
Another individual said his wife is just MEAN.
Another Reddit user said it best…this isn’t ok.
One reader said his wife sounds like a narcissist.
And this person said he shouldn’t have to put up with this.
I don’t know that I would have cried, but I totally understand somebody breaking down after feeling invisible.
Time to look into a divorce lawyer…
If you thought that was an interesting read, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.