January 31, 2024 at 7:34 pm

‘I’m kind of appalled.’ – Delivery Driver Says A Daycare Center Is Ordering A Lot Of Melatonin Gummies

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

Well, this is strange…

A man who works as a delivery driver posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about something he noticed at his job that caught him off guard…

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

The man said, “So one of the weirdest things that I’ve learned about being a personal shopper slash delivery driver over the past few months is, children’s daycares order an obscene amount of melatonin gummies.”

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

He added, “If you are fortunate enough to be able to afford daycare for your children because you’re in a working household, you know, any pediatrician/doctor can do a urine or saliva test for excess melatonin levels. You might want to consider it because I’m kind of shocked and appalled.”

I wonder what this is all about…

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

Here’s the video.

@collectivetraumacorgi

#delivery #daycare

♬ original sound – Moses’ Dad

And here’s how people responded.

One person was thankful he posted this.

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

Another TikTokker doesn’t trust ANYONE.

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

And this individual said he needs to report them if he thinks there’s a problem.

Source: TikTok/collectivetraumacorgi

Am I the only one who thinks this is weird…?

That’s weird, right?

