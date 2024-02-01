‘I’m kind of appalled.’ – Delivery Driver Says A Daycare Center Is Ordering A Lot Of Melatonin Gummies
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is strange…
A man who works as a delivery driver posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about something he noticed at his job that caught him off guard…
The man said, “So one of the weirdest things that I’ve learned about being a personal shopper slash delivery driver over the past few months is, children’s daycares order an obscene amount of melatonin gummies.”
He added, “If you are fortunate enough to be able to afford daycare for your children because you’re in a working household, you know, any pediatrician/doctor can do a urine or saliva test for excess melatonin levels. You might want to consider it because I’m kind of shocked and appalled.”
I wonder what this is all about…
Here’s the video.
@collectivetraumacorgi
And here’s how people responded.
One person was thankful he posted this.
Another TikTokker doesn’t trust ANYONE.
And this individual said he needs to report them if he thinks there’s a problem.
Am I the only one who thinks this is weird…?
That’s weird, right?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.