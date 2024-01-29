Is It Healthier To Sleep On Your Left Or Right Side?
by Trisha Leigh
If you’ve ever been pregnant, you might think you know the answer to this one – because doctors have specific advice on how to sleep when you’re trying to get comfortable with a little one weighing you down.
But does it matter which side you sleep on otherwise? Let’s find out!
Some people advocate for sleeping on your left side (which is where you’re supposed to sleep when pregnant).
One reason for this is that our stomach’s sit on the left side of our abdomen. Gravity, then, can help with controlling acid reflux if you sleep on this side.
Reflux occurs when our stomach contents come back up our esophagus, causing discomfort and potential damage to the digestive tract.
Others say the right side might be best, especially if you experience sleep apnea or other trouble breathing. This study from 2011 holds up their position.
“We found that the sleeping position had a significant influence on apneic events and right-sided sleeping position decreased the frequency of obstructive respiratory events in patients with moderate and severe disease.”
A 2018 study found patients with heart failure also favor the ride side, and improving heart function in the process.
Whichever side you choose, experts say you should avoid sleeping prone, or face-down. It results in a significant increase in intraocular pressure (fluid pressure behind the eyes), which can cause glaucoma, optic neuropathy, or other sight issues.
It can also increase your risk for wrinkles and sleep lines.
Sleeping on your back (prone) can cause difficulty breathing, sleep apnea, and snoring.
All of this said, know that we change position an average of 20 times every night and you’re not always aware of what you’re doing.
That said, if you’re dealing with some of these issues, you could try switching up the way you sleep.
After you call and make an appointment with your doctor, of course.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · health, health care, rest, science, sleep, sleeping, sleeping position, top