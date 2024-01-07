Lazy Dad Refused To Wrap His Own Presents, So His Kid Gets Hilarious Revenge With One Of His Gifts
by Trisha Leigh
Listen, I get it. Wrapping presents can seem like a chore, even if you genuinely love everyone who you are wrapping the presents for.
But wrapping gifts on behalf of someone who couldn’t care less? That would be less than amazing.
OP’s dad always pawns his present-wrapping duties off on one of both of his kids.
Every year my dad simply refuses to wrap his own presents for Christmas.
He pushes that task on to either myself or, for gifts for me, my brother.
This time, he offered to pay…sort of.
This year he said he’d give me five bucks to wrap a present for my mom, so I agreed.
He came in two minutes later with another thing for me to wrap.
I told him that it was five more dollars to do that.
He refused, and we went back and forth for a while and I never agreed to anything.
Clearly, saying no wasn’t an option.
I wrapped the paid for present very nicely, but as for the other one, I wrapped it in a way that completely undermined the whole purpose of wrapping a gift in the first place- in a nice clear plastic.
That way, for everyone playing white elephant, they’ll know not only what it is, but who put it in as well (my dad almost always puts in a visa gift card with $0.01 on it).
It didn’t work out exactly as they planned.
When he saw it at first he didn’t think it was wrapped, but I told him to look closer and to see that it was indeed wrapped.
He ended up not caring, but I’ll get to see how everyone else reacts tomorrow. He even complimented me on my wrapping skills.
Kind of backfired, but I tried to comply in the least helpful way possible :/
Seriously, this guy is a piece of work.
This white elephant is for any kind of gift, gag gifts and real gifts are on the table, my dad is being a POS here by putting this gift in.
It also does not say how much is on it, it’s a “surprise” for whoever gets it, I just happen to know because he told me.
He’s not a very good person so I try and cooperate as maliciously as possible in any situation I can.
I bet Reddit agrees!
They can’t get over the dad’s crappy gifting.
This person says OP could try this next time.
There was much discussion about the purpose of white elephant gifts.
Either way, no one likes Dad.
I mean seriously.
I love that this kid stuck up for themselves!
Good for you!