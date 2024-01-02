Employee Discovered His Company Was Paying Workers Less Than Minimum Wage, So He Exposes The Wage Theft And Costs Them $700,000
by Matthew Gilligan
Wage theft is no joke, people.
And it’s refreshing to see stories like this once in a while to remind us that some folks out there are still fighting for the workers!
Check out how this person got revenge on the company they were working for after they found out what was really going on behind the scenes…
“I worked in Maintenance for a religious organization that owned a large number of aged care facilities.
These folks weren’t exactly on the up-and-up.
Even though they were supposedly not for profit they went all out to scam the government for as much money as they could – for example, I once saw a claim for “wandering behavior” in a bed ridden resident so they could claim he had dementia, put him in a locked ward and get extra money.
I became aware that they were paying less than the minimum wage for many of the non nursing staff – a high percentage of house keeping were from overseas and God told them they could get away with it. In my country you can claim back wages for six years and it so happened I was just about to reach that mark and I was thoroughly sick of their hypocrisy.
They talked to the bosses…but it didn’t go as planned.
I scheduled a meeting with the care manager and human resources, in the meeting I requested to be paid the correct wage. After they realized I was not going to back down they agreed to pay me correctly and would back pay me but only if I didn’t tell the other employees.
I declined and it ended up costing them over $700,000 to back pay everyone – I was recording the conversation and took them to Fairwork (an independent workplace ombudsman).
They made everyone with the same job description as me redundant because they couldn’t think of a way to legally fire me and then outsourced maintenance which ended up costing them much more.
Time for a vacation!
I took a nice holiday with the redundancy pay and informed on them (with documented proof) to the government aged care regulator for the fraud. They were inspected with a fine tooth comb and two of their flagship homes were put under six months constant government supervision.
Always remember that wage theft is the largest crime wave in history, it is ongoing, and no one ever goes to jail for it.”
Now that was a very satisfying story!
Wage thieves… beware!
