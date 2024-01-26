January 26, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All-You-Can-Eat Sushi

by Ryan McCarthy

AYCE Thumb In Text e1705779298503 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

All You Can Eat sushi is a lot like modern art. You look at it and think, “I could do that!”

But then you’re on your third order of dragon rolls, and just when you force that last piece down, you remember there’s another order of spicy tuna rolls coming your way.

You were so confident just 15 minutes before, so sure that your iron stomach could handle a couple more pieces of sushi.

Even drowned in soy sauce, you know the taste, let alone the smell, of fish is gonna make you hurl.

What can you do? You know you’re gonna be charged for each piece you don’t eat!

@sidneysharpf and her friend shared a TikTok showing their hilarious way around this extra sushi charge…

Check it out!

AYCE SS 1 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

@sidneysharpf’s video starts at the end of what was obviously a large meal of All You Can Eat Sushi, with a nearly empty BOAT of rolls!

With a text overlay that reads, “When you forget how much you ordered for all you can eat sushi & they charge for wasted food.”

It was clear Sidney and her friend’s eyes were bigger than their stomach.

AYCE SS 2 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

But her friend was not about to be caught lacking with that uneaten food charge.

I don’t blame him, especially with some Sushi place’s fees being up to $2-3 per uneaten piece of sushi!

In a cunning act of deception envied by magicians and con-men alike, Sidney’s friend made like he was about to eat the roll.

But at the last minute…

AYCE SS 3 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

BOOM! Right into the container!

Check out the video:

@sidneyscharpf

we couldnt eat another piece🤣🤣🤣

♬ original sound – Sidney Scharpf

TikTok loved this sneaky way around expensive uneaten food fees, with many users sharing their own AYCE hacks!

AYCE Comment 1 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

And this commenter remembered a bad first date involving All You Can Eat Sushi!

AYCE Comment 2 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

And finally, this user is spreading the wisdom around. Next time I guess I’ll bring a backpack!

AYCE Comment 3 Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All You Can Eat Sushi

Just remember everyone, don’t fill up on all the appetizers!

What are you an amateur?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter