Man Shares Genius Hack To Get Around Wasted Food Fees At All-You-Can-Eat Sushi
by Ryan McCarthy
All You Can Eat sushi is a lot like modern art. You look at it and think, “I could do that!”
But then you’re on your third order of dragon rolls, and just when you force that last piece down, you remember there’s another order of spicy tuna rolls coming your way.
You were so confident just 15 minutes before, so sure that your iron stomach could handle a couple more pieces of sushi.
Even drowned in soy sauce, you know the taste, let alone the smell, of fish is gonna make you hurl.
What can you do? You know you’re gonna be charged for each piece you don’t eat!
@sidneysharpf and her friend shared a TikTok showing their hilarious way around this extra sushi charge…
Check it out!
@sidneysharpf’s video starts at the end of what was obviously a large meal of All You Can Eat Sushi, with a nearly empty BOAT of rolls!
With a text overlay that reads, “When you forget how much you ordered for all you can eat sushi & they charge for wasted food.”
It was clear Sidney and her friend’s eyes were bigger than their stomach.
But her friend was not about to be caught lacking with that uneaten food charge.
I don’t blame him, especially with some Sushi place’s fees being up to $2-3 per uneaten piece of sushi!
In a cunning act of deception envied by magicians and con-men alike, Sidney’s friend made like he was about to eat the roll.
But at the last minute…
BOOM! Right into the container!
Check out the video:
@sidneyscharpf
we couldnt eat another piece🤣🤣🤣
TikTok loved this sneaky way around expensive uneaten food fees, with many users sharing their own AYCE hacks!
And this commenter remembered a bad first date involving All You Can Eat Sushi!
And finally, this user is spreading the wisdom around. Next time I guess I’ll bring a backpack!
Just remember everyone, don’t fill up on all the appetizers!
What are you an amateur?
