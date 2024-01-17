Mom Says Staff At Her Son’s School Are Profiling Her Because Of Her Age and Tattoos. – ‘They can’t stand it!’
by Matthew Gilligan
A mom named Angelina shared a video on TikTok that went viral because she made some pretty alarming allegations.
Angelina told viewers that she’s felt profiled by other moms at her son’s school because of her age.
She added that the way she dresses and her multiple tattoos seem to set her apart from the parents there.
She said that there seemed to be problems when she and her son toured the school and that things only got worse once he started attending there.
Angelina said her son’s teachers made a big deal out of her parking on the left side of the pickup lane and that a school employee greeted every parent except for her and was simply asked, “Can you pull up?”
Angelina said she doesn’t want to retaliate and instead chooses to have a positive attitude.
She added, “I go out of my way, I’m early for drop off, I’m always early for pickup. I’m always one of the first five cars here. And I do a good job working my whole schedule around my son’s schedule because that’s what it takes as a single mom.”
