‘Teachers have access to the camera.’ – Mom Warns Parents That Schools Can See Through Student’s Laptops
by Laura Lynott
We have become so accustomed to tech that we don’t really even know where we are headed.
But this mom has a theory that teachers can actually see what kids are up to at home by looking through a laptop camera!
What? This is some serious freaky and worrying stuff. And there’s no way to know if this is true but she’s sure worried and that’s understandable!
@.britt_._ told her followers on TikTok: “Let me fill you guys in on a little something that my daughter just told me. Today whenever she was at school, her teacher was able to look through the cameras on their Chromebooks and see what was going on in the class.
Yikes!
“Now, the teacher was not present today. The teacher apparently was sick, I suppose. And she hasn’t been there for the past week.”
She continued: “Well, the other teacher warned them. He told him. He said ‘Hey, you know, you guys don’t be doing this or that. Don’t be on certain things, etc. Because said teacher can see what you’re there. She can look through your camera and see what you’re doing.'”
She added: “Now, mind you, these Chromebooks come home with them. Okay, yes, they send papers home that you sign saying that the Chromebooks can come home. But nowhere on those papers does it say that the teachers have access to the camera and the mic inside of your home!”
Now, obviously this mom has serious privacy concerns and hopefully the school let her know she has no worries!
Watch the full clip here:
@._britt_._
Here’s what people thought about the privacy fear:
This guy says there’s just NO way.
But some are even suss about Alexa!
Others think the mom has no worry!
So… is technology making us smarter or is technology outsmarting us?
The jury is still out…
