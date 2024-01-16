‘My legs kind of turned to jello.’ – Woman Said A Seller On Facebook Marketplace Tried To Lure Her Into His Basement
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, this is a scary one…
And it’s yet another reminder to keep your wits about you when you’re out and about and dealing with strangers.
A woman named Ali posted a video on TikTok and talked about a frightening experience she had when she tried to buy something off of Facebook Marketplace.
She said, “I’m sure men will hear the story and think that there’s nothing wrong with it and I want to know from the women. Am I justified in feeling freaked out? Was my Spidey Sense right, or am I just emotional and overreacted?”
Ali arranged to buy a jacket for her daughter from a man on Facebook Marketplace and was supposed to meet the man at 10 a.m.
She said, “I get there all the lights in the house are off which was kind of weird to me because it doesn’t look like anyone’s home. But I knocked on the door. And then this man came out and looked right past me, looked at the sky and said ‘Wow, look at the sky’ […] And then he said, ‘Hello. Can I help you?’”
Ali told the man she was there to buy the jacket and he actually like he didn’t know what she was talking about.
She said, “So it was already a little weird that he didn’t have the jacket. He pretended he didn’t know what it was even though we were just texting.”
The man then tried to get Ali to go down into his basement because that’s where he had the jacket.
Ali said, “Alarm bells started to ring. Why did this man not have this jacket ready for me? Why did he want me to go to his basement suite?”
She told the man to get the jacket for her and she also texted her mother who was waiting in the car to let her know that something weird was happening.
Ali then said, “He reached in the doorway and grabbed the jacket. He was just a few steps in was right where the jacket was.”
Creepy…
She told viewers, “And that is when my legs kind of turned to jello and ice ran through my veins. And then he said, ‘Maybe there’s something else you want down there? And I said, ‘No thanks. Just the jacket.’”
Ali finished her video by saying, “As I walked away, my heart was pounding. I’ve never had an experience like that where I felt instant fear. And I’m replaying the incident in my head and I told a man about it and he said, ‘Oh, he probably just had some other stuff he wanted to sell you.’”
Look at her video.
Women, was i justified in feeling scared? Men don’t realize that these are the thoughts going through women’s heads all the time. Contsantly being on our toes just in case.
That was creepy.
Be careful out there, friends!
