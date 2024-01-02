New Anti-Cancer Pills Are 20 Times More Effective Than Other Treatments In Initial Trials
by Trisha Leigh
There are some things no one in life can escape, no matter how much money you have or your influence reach on Instagram.
Cancer picks and chooses its victims at random in so many cases, so a pill that could stop it in its tracks would truly benefit all of us.
The drug, called divarasib, recently completed its latest round of human trials. The promising results were found in patients fighting s specific form of bowel cancer, one caused by a specific gene mutation.
They published the study, stating that 62% of patients with tumors caused by a KRAS gene mutation experienced a positive outcome.
The medication is over 20 times more effective that other treatments developed to target the same cancer. Sadly, the mutation required for the medicine to target only occurs in 4% of colon and colorectal cancer patients.
It is really good news for those people, though, says lead author Jayesh Desai.
“The median progression-free survival for patients in the study – the amount of time during or after the treatment they were able to live without the cancer getting worse – was just over eight months and the treatment was well tolerated with manageable side effects.”
This means that the treatment is more targeted than simple chemotherapy or immunotherapy could be, and in the end, will produce better results.
All improvements in cancer research are good improvements, if you ask me.
Maybe one day, they’ll get to them all.
