Noisy Neighbors Are Constantly Throwing Loud Parties, So He Gets Revenge By Giving Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine
by Ryan McCarthy
Nothing bothers you like a loud neighbor, and loud neighbors seem to have a talent for picking the most inconvenient times for their antics.
It drives you crazy, constantly hearing the noise from loud speakers, from stomping feet, or worse a huge party!
It can lead people to do some crazy things, things far beyond contacting the landlord or banging a broom on the ceiling!
Well this user’s neighbor found this out the hard way after refusing to stop having his extremely loud parties!
Check out his crazy revenge for yourself!
Neighbors were consistently loud, so I got a bit louder, at the wrong time of the year 😀
Throughout the year I had noisy and thoughtless neighbors. They would often have loud parties that would go to the early hours of the morning.
They were all in university, and of Indian descent (this becomes important later on).
I had called the police, called the apartment manager, nobody would do anything about it. I was losing sleep, and my work was becoming effected as well.
I had spoken to them directly, and they completely disregarded me, and refused to just shut up. This went on for months.
But fortune smiled on OP, and gave him the golden opportunity for revenge one day.
One day I’m sitting watching TV on a nice spring day, and I have my windows wide open, and I hear one of the neighbor’s friends come over.
His friend asks if he’s coming out, and he says no, he needs to study for an important test he’s taking the next day.
An important test you say? Bingo!
His friend leaves and he closes the door.
I then proceeded to take my speakers and put them up against the walls, near where I knew his desk was, and I began to blare Merzbow, and Death Metal straight at the wall.
I put on my noise canceling headphones and just blasted it as loud as possible for hours.
My landlord actually ended up coming into the apartment, because I didn’t hear him knocking, and he’s obviously flipping out, but I’m like: “Meh, you never did anything when I complained so good luck! Call the cops!”
I guess revenge is a dish best served at ear-splitting volumes!
My lease was set to be up soon anyway, and I was leaving the state, so screw it!
So Landlord leaves, and I’m still amped up on adrenaline, and it’s quiet for maybe 20 minutes, and I just intermittently start blasting music.
The neighbor comes over irate, screaming that he has this big test, and he’s got to pass it (apparently a medical student), I just laughed in his face and said “I don’t hear anything”.
And then the neighbor said something that really sealed his fate, and OP committed to sabotaging this guy in every way he could!
He then makes a fantastic mistake, which was telling me he didn’t just have a final tomorrow, but it was finals week!
Added stress for the week = the fact that I continue doing this every night for the rest of the week.
I set my alarm to go off every 30 minutes, and I would bang on the walls with a hammer, and blast music.
I was going a bit crazy as well, but that didn’t matter, because I was messing up this guys life.
But ruining his sleep wasn’t enough for OP, who moved on to the time-honored tradition of gaslighting your neighbors!
Around day 3 of no sleep for anyone, he comes over screaming about how in India his family will disown him and all this nonsense.
Which just made me laugh and I just said the same thing over and over, that I didn’t hear the music, and I think it was coming from somewhere else.
I basically just started gaslighting him, acting really nice when he came over in a rage.
That weekend the landlord gave some bullshit notice that I had to leave, which I was fine with, because he broke my lease and I wanted to get out anyway, so I got my deposit back.
And OP was nice enough to leave his neighbor with one last act of psychological torture.
On the last morning I was there, I knocked on the jerk neighbor’s door at like 8 am and asked him if he wanted this old air conditioner I was going to throw out otherwise.
He was totally in a daze, and I don’t know if he really understood what was happening any longer.
Anyway, hopefully I screwed up his life, and his future a bit. Should’ve shut up when I told him numerous times.
Seems like OP went a little nuclear here, but entertaining nonetheless!
I guess OP was just giving back what the neighbor gave, only about a hundred times over!
Reddit was in awe of this evil mastermind, with some pointing out that OP’s revenge sounded a lot like torture!
But other people countered that if they didn’t want the horns, they shouldn’t have messed with the bull!
Still, some thought that we weren’t getting the whole story from OP.
OP’s story reminded many of their own encounters with noisy neighbors.
And finally, this user actually felt for OP’s neighbor and the wrath he was sure to face from his family.
Guess the moral of the story is if you don’t want to be mentally tormented and gaslit by your neighbors, maybe turn down your music when they ask you to!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.