Older Brother Steals Younger Brother’s Identity To Keep Driving After He Got Multiple DUIs, So Younger Gets Revenge And “Steals” His Cars
by Trisha Leigh
When you’re all kids, you can never really visualize your siblings (or yourself) as a full adult out in the world.
That said, I think most of us would be surprised to learn our sibling had turned into a petty criminal.
OP’s friend had a brother who did not walk the straight and narrow.
Our 40-something neighbor Frank Smith has a brother three years older named Fred with the two similar in looks and build. Apparently these boys were not obedient children and got into trouble a lot.
Frank (mostly) straightened up by the time he reached 21 but Fred kept at it, with drinking, drugs, multiple DUIs, etc.
While the two were still living at home with their parents in their early 20s, Frank happened to leave his wallet on the kitchen counter one night after coming home from a night out. The next morning, he discovered his ID wasn’t in his wallet.
Thinking he must have left it at a bar the night before, he tried locating it but with no luck. Not thinking much about it, he just got a new ID.
Fast forward a year or so and Frank gets a phone call. It’s his uncle whose son works at the county jail. Fred had been arrested and their cousin happened to see him when he was getting booked – under the name Frank Smith.
Turns out Fred had given the police Frank’s name *and ID* and was going to jail under Frank’s identity. Needless to say, Frank was pissed.
He went down to the jail to prove he was Frank and Fred was a liar. Fred was ultimately sentenced to serve time and stayed put.
He was willing to live and let live until the criminal behavior began to affect him.
During the time that Fred was in jail, Frank received a letter in the mail from the state BMV. It said that his two vehicles, an Audi sedan and a VW bug, were due for e-checks (emission checks).
Frank was confused because he only owned a truck. He went to the BMV and discovered that these two vehicles were indeed titled in his name.
That’s when Frank realized that his brother, who had lost the right to own a vehicle due to excessive DUIs, used his identity to register these cars.
But instead of going to yell at his brother, he just took care of setting things right on his own.
Frank asked how much it cost to get duplicates of the titles – $8 each. So he paid $16 and walked away with title documents for the two cars.
He knew enough of his brother’s friends to start calling around in search of the cars – lo and behold, he located them both (at different locations).
Frank is a knowledgeable mechanic and could start these cars without keys, but he knocked on the door of each house where the cars were.
He explained to each person that he owned the title to the car, showing them the document, and gave them the opportunity to remove their belongings from the vehicle before he took it.
They understood and didn’t push back, taking their things out of the car and handing him the keys.
Frank proceeded to sell both cars and pocket around three thousand dollars for all his troubles.
According to OP, all has been put to right now.
The good news is that after his stint in jail, Fred got sober and became someone Frank could actually be friends with.
I’m glad this story had a redemption arc. It’s never fun to see somebody go downhill like that.
All’s well that ends well!
