‘On a scale to 1 to 10, how mad would you be?’ – Man Found Out His Neighbor Was Stealing Electricity From His House
by Matthew Gilligan
I gotta say one thing right off the bat…I would definitely NOT be cool with this!
A man named Mario shared two videos where he talked to viewers about what happened when he found out that power from his house was being used to build a home next door.
Mario asked viewers, “On a scale to 1 to 10, how mad would you be?” after he found out that someone had run an extension cord from an outlet on his house to a neighboring property.
Mario said, “These people in this house next door are building a house, and they are running electricity to my house from the house that he’s building. So I came early cause somebody they were doing it.”
He added that he definitely was not happy with the situation.
Check out the video.
@originaltims4real
Mario posted a follow-up video and said the person next door was actually the same individual who built his house.
Mario said the builder wasn’t aware that someone was using his power and he was angry when he found out the contractors installing countertops were jacking his juice.
He said, “They can go to the pole and they can get power. He wasn’t doing this, we talk to the company, the company of course, apologized, they said we sent a…subcontractor out, a father and son who were supposed to do it and he said they have no reason to be doing that.”
Mario had a lot more to say in his second video.
Check it out!
@originaltims4real
Here’s what folks had to say.
This viewer didn’t think this added up to much…
Another individual would not have handled this well…
And another TikTokker said he needs to get in touch with someone about this.
He really handled this with grace!
I’d legit be really mad.
