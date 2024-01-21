Private School Bothered Student To Getting Donations From Their Grandparents, So They Gave Them An Unforgettable Answer
by Matthew Gilligan
A lot of institutions get really pushy when it comes to trying to get money from people…and you better believe that schools are at the top of the list!
So how did this person handle a situation like that?
Check out their story below and see what you think.
Write down my grandparent’s address? Will do!
“So my school does a lot of fundraising, which is annoying considering what they’re paid in tuition.
For one of their fundraisers, they had us drag our grandparents into it.
FOR A GRADE, we had to write a letter to our grandparents telling them how much we loved school and how great it would be if they could donate.
Ooook. Way overstretching the boundaries here.
First off, 3 out of 4 of my grandparents had passed away (at the time), and the other was completely insane with no idea how to handle money.
Not gonna send a letter to her.
Just following the rules!
However, it was mandatory to do this. I’m sure I could have wrote that I had no viable grandparents to write to, but I was angry.
So I looked up the cemetery where my favorite grandmother is buried and wrote that address down.
I also included a note that said “love you! Hope you’re doing well over there!” Vague but true. Turned it in, got a 100.
I don’t think they ever found out.
My only regret is that now that poor cemetery gets a newsletter from my school every month.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person thought this was unethical.
Another reader made a good point.
This Reddit user talked about their college.
Another Reddit user is getting harassed by their university.
Well played anonymous student!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · fundraising, grandparents, malicious compliance, money, reddit, school, students, top, white text