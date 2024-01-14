January 14, 2024 at 6:52 pm

Professional Welder Uses His Skills Builds An Amazing Gingerbread House And People Are Loving It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

Prepare to be impressed, friends!

A woman named Alyssa posted a video that featured her boyfriend making a pretty awesome gingerbread house.

Oh, and did I mention that he’s a welder?

Well, that certainly doesn’t hurt!

A woman named Alyssa posted a video of her boyfriend really going to town on a gingerbread house and this guy wasn’t messing around.

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

The man wore a welding mask to take on the project, which we can all agree was a nice touch.

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

He relied on his welding expertise to make a gingerbread house that can only be considered a masterpiece.

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

Check out the video.

@alyssaawoodd

You guys asked for it and here it is! Our 2023 version of the viral welder gingerbread house that we did in 2021! 🎄#welder #fyp #gingerbreadhouse

♬ Here comes Santa Claus trap remix – boomerb_tv

Here’s what people had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

Jake from the State Farm commercials weighed in!

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

And one person said this needs to do this as a side gig.

Source: TikTok/@alyssaawoodd

This guy is great!

Hats off to a job well done!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter