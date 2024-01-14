Pushy Mom Wants Son To Ask Out Sister’s Friend He’s Tutoring, But He Says It’s Not Gonna Happen
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for telling my mom that my sister’s friend and I will never get together?
“My (19m) sister’s friend (18f) has been over at our place regularly ever since kindergarten. I once asked her out a year ago but she said no.
We’re still close though. No tension or anything like that.
I tutor her in History since she is studying the same course I did, with the same teacher and same reading materials.
My mother, who adores her and wants her as a daughter in law, insists that I try again.
I told her no, because she already rejected me once and there is no reason to ask her out again.
His mom isn’t getting the picture…
She said I should try complimenting/flirting with her when I’m tutoring her. She called it ‘the perfect opportunity.’
I rolled my eyes, told her ‘Mom, there is no situation less romantic than two teenagers discussing Lenin’s biography. You really expect me to hit on her when I’m helping her with her papers and preparing for final exam?’
Mom still kept pressing so eventually I told her it will never happen.
My dad later said that maybe I should have pretended to think about it, and that ‘false hope is better than no hope.'”
Giving Mom some straight talk!
Good for this guy for standing up for himself!
