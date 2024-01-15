Remote Worker Tells Company None Of Their Systems Is Working So He Can’t Do His Job, So He Gets Paid 10 Hours To Do Nothing
by Matthew Gilligan
Is there anything better than getting paid to do NOTHING?
Personally, I wouldn’t know…but it sure sounds good!
And the guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page sounds like he’s living the good life!
Check out how he handled a work situation that resulted in him being on Easy Street.
Laptop not working? No problem.
“I work at a call center as a CCR. We’re a 3rd party vendor for this company so we have our own guidelines and policies when it comes technical issues.
I work from home, so if I have say an internet issue, they’ll give me about an hour or 2 to get it back up and running before they dock my pay and give me points for my absence.
If it’s an issue with any of the systems or the laptop they provided is not working, it’s a completely different story.
We have a whole system put in place for when these things happen, and I think I hit the jackpot.
They thought this wouldn’t be a big deal.
I’ve been trying to work since 8am this morning, I called our contractors IT Dept.
This morning and they guided me for about 20 minutes before determining I needed to put in a support ticket and have MY companies IT Dept look into the issue.
Okay, no biggie.
Because none of my systems are working, (outlook, teams, etc.) they’d reach out via phone call, okay no problem.
It has been 9 hours since this all started, and i have not received a single phone call.
Now my immediate supervisor is out for the day, so we have a POC (Person of contact).
This was a long day of doing NOTHING.
She’s done her best, and I’ve reached out via text as my supervisor was kind enough to send me our POC’s # yesterday.
The only responses i’ve gotten to my “just reaching out, no one has contacted me yet, it’s been hours” have been “oh no, i’ll tell them” or “yeah np, i told them”
I was scheduled for a 10 hour shift today, I got paid for doing absolutely nothing but following policy waiting for our IT dept. to reach out.
I’ve spent that time playing online poker with some friends, taking care of household chores, spending time with my son and wife, and most importantly waiting for that phone call that i don’t think will ever come.”
