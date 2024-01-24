Rude Driver Parked Their Big Car In A Compact Spot, So They Taught Them A Rainy Lesson In Manners
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s a big pet peeve of mine: when people park their cars too close to mine.
And I’m willing to bet that you don’t like that, either!
So maybe we should all take a page out of this person’s playbook next time someone wants to park like a jerk.
Take a look at what happened!
Compact Cars ONLY.
“I am eating dinner at McAlister’s Deli and it is raining outside, so close parking is a premium.
Then, they saw it…
McAlister’s has compact spaces out front, but lo and behold, some idiot double parked their non-compact car over the line into two of the spots. I took it upon myself to educate this person to their error, so I parked right next to them. RIGHT next to them.
Within 2 inches of their driver side door. I backed in putting our doors right next to each other. It took some concentration to nail this pettiness. I climbed out the passenger side door of my car because it was worth it.
Let’s see how this unfolds…
I walk in, order, and sit at the table closest to the door facing our cars. I open and hold the door for a well to do, middle aged woman who is leaving, unbeknownst that she is in fact the culprit.
I smirk to myself as I watch her approach her vehicle, throw her arms in the air, and then stand there for a moment looking around with her hands on her hips (it is still raining).
It wasn’t a pretty picture!
She spent the next ten minutes climbing through the passenger side door and carefully navigating out of her spot(s) as I film for evidence in case she hits my car.
I’ve never tasted a Jalapeño Turkey Crunch that was half as tasty as this one.
And yes, I was able to do this while keeping my car within my lines (barely).”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
Be a polite parker, okay?
We all thank you for it!
