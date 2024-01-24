January 23, 2024 at 9:19 pm

Rude Driver Parked Their Big Car In A Compact Spot, So They Taught Them A Rainy Lesson In Manners

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Unsplash/@michaelfousert

Here’s a big pet peeve of mine: when people park their cars too close to mine.

And I’m willing to bet that you don’t like that, either!

So maybe we should all take a page out of this person’s playbook next time someone wants to park like a jerk.

Take a look at what happened!

Compact Cars ONLY.

“I am eating dinner at McAlister’s Deli and it is raining outside, so close parking is a premium.

Then, they saw it…

McAlister’s has compact spaces out front, but lo and behold, some idiot double parked their non-compact car over the line into two of the spots. I took it upon myself to educate this person to their error, so I parked right next to them. RIGHT next to them.

Within 2 inches of their driver side door. I backed in putting our doors right next to each other. It took some concentration to nail this pettiness. I climbed out the passenger side door of my car because it was worth it.

Let’s see how this unfolds…

I walk in, order, and sit at the table closest to the door facing our cars. I open and hold the door for a well to do, middle aged woman who is leaving, unbeknownst that she is in fact the culprit.

I smirk to myself as I watch her approach her vehicle, throw her arms in the air, and then stand there for a moment looking around with her hands on her hips (it is still raining).

It wasn’t a pretty picture!

She spent the next ten minutes climbing through the passenger side door and carefully navigating out of her spot(s) as I film for evidence in case she hits my car.

I’ve never tasted a Jalapeño Turkey Crunch that was half as tasty as this one.

And yes, I was able to do this while keeping my car within my lines (barely).”

Be a polite parker, okay?

We all thank you for it!

