She Got An Awful Christmas Present From Her Friend, So She Ended A 14-Year Friendship Over It
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s not a headline you see every day…
Ending a long friendship over a gift? Just what the heck is going on here?!?!
A woman named Hailey posted a video on TikTok and said that she got rid of her best friend of 14 years over what she thought was a bad Christmas gift.
She said this took place four years ago and Hailey went to her friend’s house and saw that her Christmas tree had a bunch of gifts under it for all kinds of people.
Hailey said she bought $150 worth of presents for her friend…but all she got was a “dirty white notebook” from her friend.
Hailey said she thought she was being pranked, but it was all too true…
She said, “It’s not the gift. It’s, like, the principle, like effort and friendship and stuff.”
And Hailey never spoke to her again!
Wow!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@haileypeters
the gift was so bad i had no choice. enjoy this story bc it is unbelievable 😭 #christmas #christmasgift #storytime #christmasgiftideas #whiteelephant #secretsanta
Hailey posted a follow-up video and gave more details about that fateful Christmas day…
@haileypeters
Replying to @B_Hailey answering some questions you guys asked abt my storytime😭 #storytime #drama #tea #christmas #christmasgift
Here’s what folks had to say.
One viewer nailed it.
Another person said she could’ve just lied…
And this TikTokker was a fan of one of her lines.
See ya!
Wouldn’t want to be ya!
